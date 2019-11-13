As cooler weather approaches, students at Centennial Middle School are hoping to help the East Valley’s homeless population by holding a sock drive.
“Socks are among the least donated clothing items for shelters, despite being a year-round necessity,” Kyrene School District spokeswoman Erin Helm said.
Centennial students hope local residents join them in filling the need.
Student Council members are working with local nonprofit Shoebox Ministry who will assist with distributions across Phoenix.
“I am incredibly moved by our students’ compassion and eagerness to support those in our community in need,” said Acting Principal Carrie Furedy. “It is a pleasure to work with the students and staff of Centennial because they are passionate about making our world a better place for everyone.”
The students are making a contest out of the donation drive. The classroom in each grade level that collects the most socks will win donuts for the class.
The classroom with the most donations overall will get hot chocolate to go with those donuts.
“Of course, the biggest reward is for Centennial students to know they’ve made a difference in the lives of others,” Helm said.
This is the second year for what is becoming an annual cold-weather collection effort. Last year, students collected 279 pairs of socks.
The sock drive will continue through Dec. 13. Sock donations can be dropped off at the Centennial front office, 13808 S, 36th Street, Ahwatukee.
