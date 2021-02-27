Coauthoring a book is not a new activity but Riannan Zoucha’s collaboration took it to an international level.
The Ahwatukee woman has written a book, “Spiritpreneur Success Stories for the Soul: Intuition and Entrepreneurship for Women” with 12 other women from around the world.
She’s never met one of them in person.
But Zoucha said she and her 12 colleagues have come to know each other intimately through daily online discussions about personal and professional issues.
Those conversations inspired them to each write a chapter about how they hit rock bottom in life and decided to change their life.
“The stories lead readers through the women’s struggles, realizations, searches for solutions and their eventual epiphanies and successes,” Zoucha explained. “While the meaning is different for each of the women involved, something they all have in common is that success came after they introduced spirituality into their lives.”
She said she and her colleagues hope that by “openly and vulnerably” sharing their stories of “dismantling their own limiting beliefs” that readers will “recognize their innate worthiness and set themselves free to succeed in any and every area of their lives.”
Spirituality and inspiration are central to Zoucha’s career as a rapid transformational therapist.
Rapid Transformational therapy was developed by British author and inspirational speaker Marisa Peer, who writes an introduction to the collaborators’ book.
It uses hypnotherapy and other therapies – such as breathing exercises and meditation – to help patients address issues that keep them from developing their full potential.
“I work with clients to bring hidden limiting beliefs and emotional wounds to light,” Zoucha explained. “From a state of awareness, clients are then able to reclaim their innate self-worth, rewrite their beliefs and take action from a place of alignment with the truth of who they are and what they desire.
“If we want to change the way we experience life on a mental/emotional/physical level, awareness is key,” she continued. “Self-empowerment is not about controlling outer circumstances, rather it is about what meaning we assign to our experiences.”
She said her goal is to help patients through self-discovery reach a point where they are choosing the matters they will devote their energy and attention to rather than “having unknowingly been on autopilot.”
A Nebraska native who settled in Ahwatukee in 2012, Zoucha started her practice last year. Because of the pandemic, her practice currently is conducted by Zoom.
But online work hasn’t been that much of an impediment, given the success she and her 12 colleagues had in writing a book that their publisher has entered into the global Business Book Awards competition for this year.
Zoucha believes British inspirational author Simon Sinek accurately described how “inspiration is this little thing that burns inside of us…it’s always there” and said she and her colleagues hope readers will find their stories inspiring.
“Sharing inspirational stories is like fanning the flame inside the heart and soul of another,” she said “In other words, it’s always good to read an inspiring story – or in this case, a lucky 13 of them.”
Their goal, she added, is to show readers “how there is a way forward.”
The coauthors live around the world, including Australia, England, Germany, Jersey, Scotland, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Tenerife and the U.S. and spent six months working on the book.
“It has been a group effort from the beginning in that we would review/peer edit and offer suggestions and feedback to one another as we each put our stories down on paper,” Zoucha said.
That collaboration also has drawn them closer together not only as friends but also as business partners and they are working on other collaborations for the future.
“On a daily basis, we communicate with each other via Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger sharing and supporting one another with matters personal and professional,” she said.
As for the book, Zoucha said, “We love the way our chapters have communicated the range of stories we had to tell.”
The book is available on Amazon and Kindle.
People who wish to contact Zoucha can reach her at her website, riannanzoucha.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.