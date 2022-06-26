Leading Ladies, Arizona Mommies holding fundraiser in Ahwatukee
East Valley Leading Ladies, a community for female entrepreneurs and leaders focused on “building bridges and opening doors for one another through natural networking,” is planning a family fun charity giveback 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 25 at Mountain Park Church, 16461 S. 48th St. Ahwatukee, to benefit the nonprofit Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels.
For the event, East Valley Leading Ladies is teaming up with Arizona Mommies, an online community with more than 46,000 mothers.
Over 20 area businesses are supporting the event, which will feature food trucks, music, pop-up shopping and free kids’ activities. Also offered will be carnival games, crafts and a family photo spot along with a special guest appearance by Miss Arizona USO, Faith Phares.
Admission is $10 per vehicle.
Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels helps children fighting cancer and their families and are most known for their comfy cozy chemo adaptive apparel for port management and staying comfortable during treatments. Families supported by the nonprofit can get in free to the charity fundraiser.
The “Champion of Hope” sponsors for the fundraiser include Summit School, Allison Seckman American Family Insurance, Jelennan Day from the Brokery and Mountain Park Church. The girls robotics team from Summit School will showcase their award-winning work.
Food trucks and merchants have committed to giving up to 20% of their event profit to Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels.
Ahwatukee church offering vacation Bible school
The Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 599 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee is offering a vacation Bible school for kids 3 years old up to those entering fifth grade.
Times are: 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a meal at 4:45 p.m. June 23-24; 9:30-11:30 a.m. June 25; and 9:30 a.m. June 26 with Sunday worship and ice cream social.
Enroll: Text VBS to 480-428-2831.
For more information call or text Janice at 602-818-0472.
Ahwatukee Kiwanis lists speakers at its meetings
The Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club is always looking for new members and invites interested people to attend one of their weekly meetings at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Biscuits restaurant, 4623 E. Elliott Road in the Safeway plaza. People also are invited to hear the speakers.
Speakers who will appear and the dates are: June 23, Anissa Gurrola, Janice’s Women’s Center; June 30, LD12 House candidate Jim Chastan; Aug. 11, Amanda Nosbisch, One Small Step/Clothes Cabin.
Gila River Indian Community offering grants to nonprofits
Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte and Vee Quiva – are accepting applications from nonprofits for its self-excluded jackpot fund beginning June 1. The deadline to apply is June 30 at 5 p.m.
All Arizona 501(c)(3) organizations that are recognized by the IRS and focus on education and children’s welfare are eligible for consideration to receive self-excluded jackpot funds. The nonprofits can apply online through June 30. The selected applicants will be notified in September and honored during a special Gila River Cares event in October.
“We are privileged to further support Gila River Cares mission of giving back through the self-excluded jackpots,” said Kenneth Manuel CEO of Gila River Resorts & Casinos. “The funds help smaller yet influential organizations thrive and we look forward to discovering and supporting new nonprofits each year.”
Last year, more than $84,000 was distributed across three nonprofits benefiting Arizonans including one•n•ten, ICAN: Positive Programs for Youth and The Tommy Two Shoes Literacy Project for Children.
Self-excluded jackpot funds are accumulated when a gaming winner is ineligible to receive their winnings on table games, slot machines or bingo. This money is distributed to help further support Gila River Cares mission of giving back to locals in need.
To apply and view eligibility qualifications visit playatgila.com/gila-river-cares.
Local American Legion Post always seeking new members
Men and women who served in the Armed Forces are always invited to join Ahwatukee American Legion Post 64, which meets 4-5 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the Ahwatukee Rec Center, 5001 E. Cheyenne Drive, Ahwatukee.
The post’s mission is to “enhance the well-being of America’s veterans, their families, our military and our communities by devotion to mutual helpfulness.”
Information: Americanlegionpost64.com or 480-326-4656.
