Ahwatukee businessman and former Phoenix mayoral candidate Moses Sanchez is conducting a bottled water drive in conjunction with the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Sanchez noted that the agency gives out more than 2,500 bottles of water a day to homeless people across the Valley.
There are two ways people can help. They can drop off cases of water at Cupz N’ Crepes, 4232 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee, or they can make a monetary donation at stvincentdepaul.net/moseswatermarch.
“Just $10 could help people stay safe and hydrated,” Sanchez said, noting that $25 can buy 200 bottles of water.
With Arizona’s summer heat looming on the horizon, storing up bottled water to help homeless people takes on a special urgency this time of year.
St. Vincent de Paul is among several agencies that try to protect homeless people from the brutal heat by providing hydration stations as well as cooling stations, though that work last year was hampered by COVID-19 and social distancing concerns.
Maricopa County reported 207 confirmed heat-related deaths for 2020 and another 197 under investigation – a sharp rise from 2019’s total of 85 confirmed deaths and 145 under review.
Sanchez’s effort lasts through the end of the month.
