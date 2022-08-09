Ahwatukee family feels blood shortage uncertainty

Every three weeks, Adelyn Troutman goes into the hospital for a blood transfusion and every time her Ahwatukee family holds their breath.
They never know if that blood will be available.
The 6-year-old girl suffers from the rare Diamond Blackfan Anemia, a condition that prevents her from developing her own red blood cells.
There’s always a need for blood because she needs a transfusion every month, but these days, the circumstances are even more troubling.
“You always have that concern of whether or not there will be blood available for her,” said Adelyn’s father Matt Troutman. “But even more so now.”
Since the pandemic began, there has been a 12% drop in blood donors every year nationwide.
But while experts say COVID-19 has made blood collection more difficult because of donor fears and staffing shortages at collection centers, the prestigious Tufts University says “the blood donation landscape as a whole has really changed” for several years before COVID-19 was ever known.
“Older adults, who account for a large percentage of donations, are aging and younger donors are not replacing them quickly enough,” it said. “With fewer centers and fewer donors, the system is not as responsive as before and it’s not always possible to meet unexpected surges in demand.”
In Arizona, blood organizations like Vitalant, are working to combat it. Over the July 4 weekend, it held a two-day drive and collected enough “to provide 466 red blood cell transfusions.
“We had hoped to see more donors, but were pleased that we came so close to bringing in a full day’s blood needs,” said Vitalant’s communication manager, Sue Thew.
But now that more people are scheduling essential surgeries they put off during the pandemic, blood is being used faster than it can be provided.
Lifestyle shifts like working from home, have limited potential blood drive locations like offices. Additionally, generally reliable young adults and teenage donors in schools are off for the summer.
For Troutman, combatting an overall lack of awareness is important.
“When everybody was working in the office, blood buses would come to the workplace and everybody would have some sort of incentive or just feel obligated to go do it,” said Troutman.
He and his wife Kami Troutman host
a biannual blood drive in Ahwatukee and sometimes people believe that their
donation is directly serving Adelyn, while in reality her blood is a random donor’s match.
And that’s how it is for any blood drive; you really can’t individually donate to a specific person in times of crisis.
“You can’t really wait until you know someone in a hospital bed to go donate blood. It takes about two days to test and process blood before it can even be sent to a hospital for possible transfusion,” Thew said.
“So, if you wait until someone’s already in a hospital bed, you’ve waited too long.”
Adelyn serves as an inspiration that ends up helping everyone, explained Troutman, who with his wife came up with the biannual drives partly as a way to “pay if forward” and encourage blood donations that could help others as others’ have helped their daughter.
Her story is a reminder that donating blood is a community effort.
“It’s everybody around us that is keeping other people alive,” said Troutman.
The Troutmans are hosting their next blood drive in Adelyn’s honor at Desert Foothills Methodist Church in Ahwatukee on Sept. 24.
How to help
Ironwood Library, 4333 E Chandler Blvd, Ahwatukee, is hosting a community blood 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 22 on behalf of the American Red Cross. People ages 16 and over can make recommended blood donations and appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org. Select the “Donating Blood” option for an appointment. Walk-in donations are also welcome, as available. Masks are optional.
To schedule a donation for Vitalant, go to vitalant.org.
To join the Troutmans’ biannual drive, check Mark Troutman or Kami Troutman on Phoenix for details later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.