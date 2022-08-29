Desert Vista band director gets district position

It was a big moment for Josh Thye and Tempe Union High School District at the governing board meeting last week, but maybe not so much for Desert Vista High School.
His wife Jennifer and their three kids were there and even his mother as Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil congratulated him for his promotion to the district’s leadership team as fine and performing arts director.
But that promotion also means Desert Vista lost the man who led the Thunder Marching Band to nine state championships in 10 years and has been band director and at his alma mater since 2003.
Stating “Josh Thye has hit the ground running as Tempe Union’s coordinator for fine and performing arts, Mendivil ticked off Thye’s illustrious career as the Thunder band leader.
“Nationally, Josh’s Desert Vista bands have performed at the Music for All Festival in Indianapolis, the Chicago Symphony Hall, and four times as invited performer at Carnegie Hall,” he said.
“At the 2015 Super Bowl, he and his marching band were featured at the NBC pregame broadcast and the Game Day Fan Plaza and NFL Experience. His marching band was also the featured performing group at welcome events for the 2016 College Football National Championship which took place in Arizona.”
He’s also rated kudos in the Ahwatukee Foothills News’ annual Best of Ahwatukee awards and has been a finalist for the Governor’s Arts Award and the Excellence in Education Award by the Tempe Diablos.
He also led the band as Arizona’s representative in last April’s centennial celebration of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
The Desert Vista Thunder Marching Band was invited to represent Arizona at the 100th anniversary celebration of the monument’s dedication on April 23, 2022.
All of which led Mendivil to tell the board, “Josh is a strong addition to our leadership team, and we know he will use his knowledge and experience to positively impact our fine and performing arts programs.”
And to tell Thye and the audience: “We’re so thankful you’re here. We know he will use his knowledge and experience to positively impact our fine and performing arts program.”
Thye, whose father was a choral conductor who has appeared at least 25 times at Carnegie Hall, has two master’s degrees.
He was slightly giddy with excitement at the board meeting, introducing his proud family members in the audience, including his oldest child, Madeline, who is in eighth grade and will be heading to a Tempe Union School next year.
He quipped that his mom had been in the governing board’s meeting room “a couple of times before, but I was in student mode with Tempe Union High School District.”
“I just wanted to say a quick thank you to the executive team and to this governing board,” he said.
“The trust that you’ve given to me specifically for the inception of this position – It means a lot and I take that responsibility very seriously. And as I’ve told my principals over all the years, I worked so hard that I hope I’ve made them proud,” he continued, adding:
“I always say that every year: ‘If I make you proud this year of this program.’”
“And I say that to you all now, representing all the fine arts of this district. I hope we make you proud and we’ll continue to work hard to do so.”
Michael Krill is the new director of bands.
A Pennsylvania native, accomplished performer and arranger, he has a master’s degree in performance and education.
“Krill brings his 25+ years of instrumental education/marching arts experience to the podium,” Tempe Union spokeswoman Megan Sterling said.
“A faithful member of the DVHS band staff since 1997, the Blue & Gold family is so fortunate to have Mr. Michael Krill continue to guide this program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.