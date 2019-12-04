East Valley residents can learn how to get involved with clinical medical trials on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the inaugural Phoenix AWARE-for-All event. Community members, patients and research professionals will gather to share information about the value of clinical research.
The free educational session will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Biomedical Campus, at 435 N. 5th Street, Phoenix. Free parking is offered. Attendees will get no-cost health screenings, like blood pressure testings, flu shots, dental checks and HIV and STD screenings. Plus, participants will hear from physicians, patients and patient advocates about the value of partaking in clinical trial programs. A free catered dinner will also be served.
AWARE-for-All is a free education program that provides valuable information and resources to help people make decisions about participating in the clinical research process. The event offers an informal dialogue between patients, physicians and research professionals. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and engage in the process.
The Phoenix event is supported locally by Biogen, the Lupus Research Alliance and the Alzheimer’s Association, and is hosted by CISCRP, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and informing the public and patients about clinical research opportunities and its benefits.
CISCRP is committed to providing services to help professionals engage patients as partners in the clinical research process, which can have a lasting and positive impact on patients whose options are limited.
Register: ciscrp.org/event/aware-for-all-phoenix. Information: awareforall@ciscrp.org or call 617-725-2750.
