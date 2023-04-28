Ahwatukee-based comedy club rolling with weekly fun competition
HaHaTukee Comedy, a weekly comedy club that presents shows at Cactus Jack’s at 4747 E. Elliot Road, Ahwatukee, has launched a 17-week Funniest Person in the Valley Comedy Competition. Local comedian Anthony Solimini and Comedy School founder Tony Vicich are sponsoring the contest, which will be held at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
Though the contest started April 25, there’s plenty of time to enter by texting 818-571-joke (5653) or emailing comedyschools@hotmail.com. More information is at comedyschools.com.
There are 10 weeks of preliminary rounds, four weeks of quarter finals and two weeks of semifinals before the grand finale and, of course, even if you don’t consider yourself funny, you probably could use a good laugh and the public is invited to watch.
One comic will be chosen each week to close the following week’s contest. The grand prize winner will get $1,000 while second place will garner $300 and third place $250.
Along with cash prizes, bookings at the Tempe Center for the Arts, along with bookings at other comedy clubs, and out of state comedy clubs will be awarded.
Judging during the preliminaries will be done by three judges of the producers choosing.
“The Funniest Person In The Valley is one of the longest-running comedy competitions in Arizona,” said Solimini.
“We are very excited to be working with Tony who, along with his comedyschools.com, is a key player in the Arizona comedy scene and responsible for training and coaching hundreds of professional comedians around the country, many of who have gone as far as Saturday Night Live and The Walking Dead.
AZ ACT slates two new productions and auditions next month in Ahwatukee.
May is a busy month for the Arizona Community Theatre Company, or AZ ACT, the rebranded Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre at 11011 S. 48th St. Ste. B-101, Ahwatukee.
There will be performances of “The Aristocats” KIDS, the children’s version of the Disney classic, at 5 p.m. and 6:30 May 1 and May 2 at Lights, Camera Discover’s AMA Room, 4825 E. Warner Road, Ste. 15.
Then, “Bye Bye Birdie” will be performed at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 5, also at Lights Camera Discover. On Mother’s Day, the hit musical “9 to 5” will be presented at Lights Camera Discover at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
“Aristocats” features an elementary-school aged cast while “Birdie” offers middle school and high school thespians.
“9 to 5” is ACT’s first show where the entire cast comprises actors and actresses over 18, ranging from both young ACT alumni to older adults. The cast has been rehearsing since January for “9 to 5,” the musical based on the hilarious movie from the early 80s starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and Dolly Parton, who wrote and composed all the music for the show.
Tickets for the shows are on sale now at azact.org/shows-tickets/ and are $10 per person general admission.
In addition to these three shows, ACT is also planning an exciting summer full of camps and classes, headlined by a mainstage performance of “Spongebob the Musical.” Space is still available in all the camps.
Auditions for Spongebob will be May 16, with callbacks on May 22.
Ahwatukee teen’s water bottle drive ending on Sunday
Only a few days remain until the April 30 deadline set by Ahwatukee resident and Desert Vista High School junior Elia Woods’ effort to collect gently used and new reusable water bottles for the second consecutive year to help people living on the street withstand the brutal summer heat.
As outlined on her nonprofit’s website, therecyclingproject.org, her campaign last year garnered 678 water bottles that were donated to nonprofits to help people with little access to water in the Valley.
She now expanded collection boxes to 30 sites across the Valley, including all Spooner Physical Therapy Clinics.
She is partnering this year with the St. Vincent de Paul and Arizona State University’s Project Humanities, an organization that her neighbor, ASU Foundation Professor of English Dr. Neal Lester founded.
Elia also has worked with St. Vincent DePaul to create a donation page to enable people to donate money for the purchase of reusable water bottles. That site is: stvincentdepaul.net/give/campaigns/therecyclingproject-reusable-water-bottle-drive.
Ahwatukee locations of drop boxes and their websites are: Spooner PT, spoonerpt.com/pick-your-state; Chris’ Water & Ice; chriswaternice.com; Mountainside Martial Arts, mountainsidemartialarts.com; Awaken Chiropractic, awakenchiropractic.org; Music Makers Workshop, mmwaz.com; TLC Pediatrics, tlcpedsaz.com..
Bunco fundraiser slated May 10 by
Ahwatukee Women’s Social Club
The Ahwatukee Women’s Social Club. is hosting a Bunco extravaganza for 100 guests 5:30-9 p.m. May 10 at Lights, Camera Discover on the southeast corner of 48th Street and Warner Road to benefit the YMCA’s Outreach Program for Ahwatukee Seniors.
Tickets are $30 and must be paid with the RSVP at sendomatic.com/AWSCBunco.
The evening will include a buffet meal served by Zzeeks Pizza & Wings, free rafle tickets for a 50/50 rsffle and for prizes donated by local merchants., and bunco play.
Ahwatukee Republican Committee
holding annual food drive on Saturday
The Ahwatukee Republican Precinct Committee is hosting its second annual food drive to benefit the St. Mary’s Food Bank.
The drive, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, will be held at Pima Canyon Church, 9807 N. 48th St., Ahwatukee.
Non-perishable foods are requested.
For further information, contact Judy Taylor, 480 242 6995 or judytaylor44@cox.net.
Horizon Honors Key Club slates blood drive at the school’s campus
Horizon Honors High School Key Club will host a blood drive on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the school’s Community Room, 16233 S. 48th St., Ahwatukee.
Advance appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted. Sign up at bit.ly/hhblooddrive.
Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club lists speakers for coming weekly meetings
The Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee has a series of speakers lined up at its weekly meetings at the Original Biscuits Restaurant on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and 48th Street in Ahwatukee.
The public is invited to attend. The meetings start around 7 a.m. and usually don’t last more than an hour.
Speakers include: Mary Adams of Mountain View Lutheran Church, April 27; Juan Te Dailey of Dsquared Homes for the Homeless on May 11; Audrey Partridge, Goldfish Swim School, May 25; and Emily Gesell, Boy Scouts of America, June 8.
Mt. View Lutheran Church hosting an
Operation Christmas Child packing party
Mountain View Lutheran at 11002 S. 48th St., Ahwatukee, is hosting a packing party for Operation Christmas Child 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 6, with special speakers Pastor Mark and Cherry Brumbelow of Grace Baptist Church in Wild Peach, Texas.
The Samaritan’s Purse global Christmas Children program is aimed at delivering Christmas presents inside wrapped shoe boxes to needy kids and the event on May 6 is aimed at packing packages for 150 girls. To contribute items, go to bit.ly/MVLCSpring23.
The Brumbelows serve a small church with only 30 members and in 2017 packed over 8,000 shoe boxes – four times the congregation’s goal – even though many of their homes were devastated by flooding from Hurricane Harvey. They even collected the suggested donation for each shoebox gift.
Shortly after, the Brumbelows were invited to travel to storm-ravaged Barbuda to distribute shoebox gifts to children who had lost their homes to Hurricane Irma.
The Brumbelows will present an inspirational account of that accomplishment.
Time almost up to apply for Ahwatukee Republican Women scholarship
Only a few days are left to apply for Ahwatukee Republican Women’s annual scholarship for Ahwatukee high school seniors. The Marjorie Miner Scholarship, established in 2011, is awarded to Ahwatukee residents graduating from any area high school this year. This scholarship honors the longtime Republican activist who has been a member of ARW since it was founded in 2005.
Scholarship applicants should include two letters of recommendation from other than a family member and a 250-500-word double-spaced essay incorporating their involvement in volunteer service, extracurricular activities, clubs, and educational goals.
Visit ahawatukeerepublicanwomen.com for full details and to download the application.
The deadline to apply is April 30. Questions can be emailed to ARWomen@aol.com
Kyrene Foundation seeks sponsors and players for fundraiser-golf tourney
The Kyrene Foundation has put out the call for players and sponsors for its 12th annual Golf Classic May 5 at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass.
“In 2022, we raised over $25,000 for the Kyrene Foundation, which supports our initiatives in the Kyrene School District,” the foundation said, noting the public’s help is essential to that kind of success.
This year, the foundation has set a fundraising goal of $30,000, with all proceeds going to its work in helping struggling families living in the school district’s boundaries.
Sponsorships include title, contributing, hole and contest. Players can purchase tickets for foursomes, singles and classic and lunch-only tickets also are available.
Information: kyrenefoundation.org/event/golf23.
Ahwatukee clinic offering free ‘Pranic Healing’ session this Saturday
Coach Matt’s Empowerment and Wellness Clinic at 4221 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee, is offering a free Pranic Healing session 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the last Saturday of every month. This month it will be held on April 29.
Pranic Healing is a modernized version of an ancient healing art “that uses prana or life force to remove old or stagnant energy within the body to accelerate healing,” a clinic spokeswoman said.
“We have done our best to prepare a safe healing clinic environment for those interested in experiencing the power of Pranic Healing,” she added.
People should arrive 10 minutes prior to fill out paperwork.
Owner/practitioner Matthew Olschner has been coaching and mentoring youth, families and teams in Ahwatukee for five years and recently added breathwork and other healing modalities to his work.
He can be reached at Coach@coachmattaz.com or 480-261-9168. Information: coachmattaz.com.
Ironwood Library offers free activities for all ages in May
Ironwood Library, 4333 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee, presents a variety of programs for children, teens and adults. Unless otherwise noted, free tickets are required and available 30 minutes before programs’ start times at the library’s information desk.
For more information: phoenixpubliclibrary.org.
Babytimes
Babies ages birth to 23 months, accompanied by a favorite adult, will enjoy songs, rhymes, books, and interactive fun Tuesdays, 10:30-11:10 a.m. Space is limited to 12 families.
Toddlertimes
Toddlers ages 24-36 months, accompanied by a favorite adult, will enjoy songs, rhymes, books, and interactive fun Thursdays, 10:30-11:10 a.m. Space is limited to 12 families.
Sit, Stay, Read!
Young readers and listeners can sign up for reading time with a registered therapy dog/handler team. Read with Elsa every Tuesdays May 2 and 9, 4-5 p.m. Read with Raven every Thursdays May 4 and 11, 4-5 p.m. Sit Stay Read will resume in August.
Full STEAM Ahead
Children ages 6-12 explore hands-on creative ways to design, experiment, and invent May 6, 13 & 27, 2-4 p.m., in this drop-in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) program. No tickets required.
Summer teen volunteer opportunity
Teens 13-17 can volunteer during the annual Summer Reading Program. This is an opportunity to learn valuable customer service skills, inspiring children to read, and working with other teens. Look for information about availability, training, and volunteer requirements, as well as the online application and parent consent form, at phoenixpubliclibrary.org/teens.
Applications accepted until all positions are filled. Required training ends May 31 and volunteering begins June 1.
Paper crafts today
Adults and teens can learn a new papercraft the first Wednesday of each month. We will be starting with flowers and all materials will be provided. Today, May 3, 4:30-5:30 p.m. No tickets required.
Sit and Stitch
Join fellow stitchers to work on your current project May 6, 3-4:45 p.m. Knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, needlepoint. No tickets required.
Red Cross blood drive
People ages 16 and older can join the American Red Cross Blood Drive at Ironwood Library on Monday, May 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Appointments are recommended and can be made at redcrossblood.org.
Select the “Donating Blood” option to submit an appointment time. Walk-in donations are also welcome, as available.
Next Chapter Book Club
This inclusive community-based book club is designed for people over 12 with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have a desire to make friends, explore their community, and read (regardless of current reading ability). This weekly gathering is free and occurs every Wednesday in May, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Next Chapter will take a break for the summer and resume in the fall. Registration is required and available in the library or online in the Calendar section of the library’s website.
Con-Fusion 2023: Weird and Wild West
This full-day extravaganza celebrating western and steampunk genres includes local author panels discussing their genres and books; vendors selling signed copies of featured author books and art from local western, southwestern and steampunk artisans; as well Native American art techniques and get creative with crafts. Cosplay is encouraged, but prop weapons are forbidden. May 20, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. No registration or tickets required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.