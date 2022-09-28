Pet pantry drive in Ahwatukee winding up this week

Only a few days remain to help the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce and some 40 local businesses restock the pet pantry at the nonprofit Lost Our Home Animal Pet Rescue.
People can drop off their pet food, blankets, and pet toys at various locations through Friday, Sept. 30, though donors should call in advance to make sure arrangements are available to accept donations. More information is at yestopets.org.
Founded in 2022 by a group of Ahwatukee business and pet owners, “Yes To Pets” aims to help support pet shelters with pet food, toys, blankets, leashes, collars and any other usable items for Lost our Home Pet Rescue.
The donations will be delivered to Mountainside Martial Arts dojo and everything will be tallied up on Sept. 30.
On Oct. 1, Rick Savagian, owner of Mountainside Martial Arts, will hold a self-defense class for the Women in Business who participated in the donation drive. The class will take place at the Mountainside Martial Arts dojo, located at 3173 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee.
Women must register in advance to participate. Call 480-759-4540 for details.
Lost our Home’s Pet Food Bank feeds approximately 1,000 pets a year. Families can get help through the pet food bank by applying at lostourhome.org/get-help/pet-food-bank-program. It was founded in 2008 in response to the thousands of pets in need as a result of the economic downturn in general, and the Phoenix-area foreclosure crisis in particular.
To learn more about Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, visit LostOurHome.org, or call 602-445-7387.
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
Music Maker Workshops,
3233 E. Chandler Blvd.,
480-706-1224
Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce,
1345 E. Chandler Blvd.,
480-753-7676
Mountainside Martial Arts Center,
3173 E. Chandler Blvd.,
480-759-4540.
Print Smart,
4142 E. Chandler Blvd.,
480-917-7360.
Ahwatukee Carpets,
15215 S. 48th St.,
480-598-9811.
Ahwatukee Foothills News,
1900 W. Broadway Road, just west of Priest Road, Tempe.
480-898-7900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.