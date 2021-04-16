To get an idea of what the biannual shred-a-thon accomplishes for the Ahwatukee Recreation center’s Support the Troops club, consider what U.S. Navy Lt. Commander Brenda Way wrote the nonprofit from Camp Lemonnier in Africa.
“Thank you so much for my Christmas package,” Way wrote. “It means so much that strangers would take the time to show such love and care for service members. We have such an amazing country that I am very proud to serve.”
Service is what the ARC Support the Troops members are all about.
And every box of paper you bring 9-11 a.m. this Saturday to the ARC parking lot at 5001 E. Cheyenne Drive, Ahwatukee, makes you play a small role in the club’s efforts.
The money that the club raises by charging $4 per banker-sized box during the safe drive-thru event staffed by the gloved-up and masked-up volunteers helps Support Our Troops – literally.
Literally, because the small shredding fee helps the ARC volunteers support our troops by buying items and pay shipping costs for care packages sent to overseas troops.
“November’s Shred-a-thon fundraiser for Support the Troops was so successful, they can only hope that the April Shred-a-thon will be as successful,” said member Edward Doney.
Documents are safely disposed right in front of patrons, so there’s no doubt they’re gone forever.
Documents also can be put in bags and regardless of whether you use bags or boxes, you never leave your vehicle. Volunteers take the boxes from your trunk, dump them into the paper shredder bin and return the empty boxes to your trunk.
ARC is a 55+ residential subdivision and a number of clubs find a home there. But Support the Troops is unique in that it exists solely to remind service men and women they are not forgotten.
Twice a year they get together to pack boxes of treats and gifts intended to brighten the day for those serving our country overseas.
Each box includes purchased items like individually wrapped snacks and treats, plus other useful things such as moist wipes and t-shirts or socks. Fun items like decks of cards, Frisbees or balls are added.
The boxes are packed in an assembly line that Doney called “a mix of efficiency and the thoughtful care you would expect from a grandparent.”
This happens twice a year – once in late November and then again in late April.
“Since everyone involved is a volunteer and ARC provides the facilities without charge, everything raised for the project goes directly into sending the care packages,” Doney noted.
But the group needs about $13,000 a year for to pack the boxes with goodies – about $26 each – and pay shipping costs – another $19 each.
Dee Murrell, a longtime ARC resident, and fellow resident Judy Steffen were among last fall’s shred-a-thon volunteers – as were Ben Holt, Marcia Garnice and Beth Hughes.
Donations also will be welcomed at the shred-a-thon although they are not tax deductible since ARC is a non-profit HOA, not a 501(c)(3) charity.
Checks made out to Support the Troops can be sent to the ARC, 5001 E. Cheyenne Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044 or left at the front desk. The group also has a site on gofundme.com that can be found by searching ARC Support the Troops.
