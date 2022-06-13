Ahwatukee instructor carves path to the dance floor

For couples who have always wanted to dance but felt too inexperience to get out on the floor, Ahwatukee resident Carrie McNeish has come to the rescue.
Though she has built a reputation as one of the region’s premier line dancing instructors – as well as a fitness teacher – McNeish has started a series of classes that teaches the Arizona Two Step.
“The Arizona Two Step, also known as the ‘Rhythm Two Step,’ is the most common dance you will see danced in the country bars or halls in Arizona,” she explained. “It is the easiest of the couples dance to learn as the basic patter is only six counts.”
It doesn’t require 360-degree sweeps across the dance floor either, she said, noting, “it’s not a ‘traveling’ dance so it’s perfect for a crowded dance floor.”
For years, McNeish has taught line dancing, principally at Cactus Jack’s Bar and Grill near 48th Street and Elliot Road as well as fitness classes through the City of Phoenix at Pecos Community Center.
But she said, “Many of my line dancers have expressed to me that they would love to learn how to couples dance and asked me if I would ever consider teaching this as a class.”
Not surprisingly, she confessed, she “has taught the Arizona Two Step and other ‘couples’ dances privately and semi privately.” Surprisingly, she never taught the dance in a group setting.
“I loved the idea of trying something new, but also, truth be told, I was also a little nervous,” she said. “Two of my line dancer guys – Larry Harrison and Bill Gosiak – were very willing to help me teach these classes as they know it would be helpful to have a ‘guy’s perspective’ as the guy is the lead in the dance.”
Despite her initial nervousness, McNeish said the classes have been a smashing success.
“The class started in April and it was a blast,” she said. “Many of the class members already knew each other from line dancing with me but we also had some new folks come and joining in. I added the evening class in May due to the many folks that could not make the afternoon class. Considering I just started, I’m very happy about the turn out.”
As with her other classes, McNeish explained, that her goal is “was to take ‘normal’ people that may not have any dance experience and help them to be comfortable enough to ask or be asked to dance and get out on that dance floor.
“I wanted to make it fun, comfortable, interactive and I think we are doing a great job. The music is mostly country but I mix up the songs I play between some older classics and newer music. You do not have to have or bring a partner to this class but it is nice because we are pairing up to learn the combinations.”
Naturally, “We can always use more guys. As it turns out, ladies love to dance.”
The classes involve rotating partners “so that everyone gets to know each other and it helps with the learning. I keep reminding the guys – you get to be in charge!”
She added that coming to the class with a partner is helpful “as it is a couple’s dance with the guys as the lead.”
But bottom line, she added, “We really just want everyone to have fun and be comfortable asking or being asked to dance.”
McNeish also is customizing each class to suit the experience of those who show up.
“We have some dancers that already know the basic pattern and are looking for more combinations and we have a lot of folks that are completely new to this,” she said.
McNeish said, “This is such a departure from the kind of classes I have done in the past.” But, she quickly added, “I’m absolutely loving this.”
And she’s added a “bonus” to the class: “I am planning a “class field trip” to a country bar to practice our moves. If this is fun then I will make it a regular part of the class.”
Classes are at 1:15 p.m. Thursdays and 5:45 p.m. Mondays and are held at the NRG Ballroom on the southeast corner of Elliot and Rural roads, Tempe. Cost is $10 a class for people who sign up for a month and $15 for “dorp ins.”
Cost: The cost is $ 10/class when you sign up for the month. If you choose to “drop in” by week then it’s $ 15/class
Students are advised to dress comfortably and casually and wear dance sneakers or shows or leather-soled boots.
Information: cmcneish@cox.net. To see the dance in action: youtube.com/watch?v=ZbkDMdkeD8Q
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.