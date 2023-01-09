Music teacher creates Esperanza Shark Strummers

Once a week after school, the hallways of Kyrene de la Esperanza are filled with the sounds of plucked ukulele strings emanating from music teacher Dr. Jessica Van Oostrom’s classroom courtesy of the Esperanza Shark Strummers.
After being awarded $2,500 from the 2021 Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers grant program, Van Oostrom was able to purchase a classroom set of the stringed instruments and formed the Shark Strummers.
“Ukuleles are a fun way to teach harmony and the string family,” said Van Oostrom. “I didn’t have a string instrument to teach at the elementary level, so I wrote a wish to the Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers, and I won!”
So far, the group has learned four chords and six songs since beginning in September 2022. Fifth grade students Rylee and Colbie Salazar joined the group because they were curious about the unique instrument and knew it would be a fun way to spend time with their friends after school.
“I joined because I wanted to see how interesting ukulele would be, and I also wanted to have fun with my friends,” said Rylee.
In addition to the Shark Strummers, the sisters are members of Kyrene de la Esperanza’s mallet band as well.
“I love Dr. V and I think she’s the best music teacher ever,” said Colbie. “I love music and wanted to get involved in more musical stuff.”
The students performed for the first time in front of their classmates on last month/. The setlist included classic winter songs, including “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Walking in a Winter Wonderland” and “Frosty the Snowman.”
“Doing the performances is the best part, seeing how excited they are on stage and making a great memory with them has been the best,” said Van Oostrom.
The Esperanza Shark Strummers are just one example of how Kyrene teachers put grant dollars right back into the classroom, in service to students. Van Oostrom received the Wishes for Teachers grant in 2021. Six Kyrene educators received the grant in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.