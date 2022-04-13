Mom, daughter danced in tribute to beloved teacher

At 10 years old, Kamryn Smith of Ahwatukee is not just an accomplished dancer with a boatload of national and regional trophies.
The Kyrene del Milenio Elementary fifth grader also is a national TV network veteran of sorts after appearing in a Lifetime TV dance competition in 2019.
Now, Kamryn and her mother, Adriana Smith, will be one of 12 teams competing in the CBS dance series, “Come Dance With Me,” which debuts in a two-hour special at 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, on Channel 5.
Kamryn has been a competitor in dance shows since she was just over 2 years old and she and her mother made it to the top 12 of some 20,000 applicants for the show, which taped in Australia early last year because studios in this country were shut down.
“It just made life a little harder,” said Adriana, who had accompanied her daughter for the Lifetime taping in Pittsburgh over several months. “It’s not like being just on the other side of the country. We were on the other side of the world.”
Nonetheless, the proud mom added, “She had fun. It was a lot of fun with everybody.”
There was a learning curve that challenged Kamryn and her mom, one of three mother-daughter teams on the show. Yet, Adriana hopes the show inspires parents into realizing another activity they can engage in to connect with their kids.
“Ballroom was a rough week for us,” Adriana said. “I think more or less because it got into our head, because you just have to be graceful and we weren’t totally graceful. Well, Kam might be but I’m not. And in the show, you both need to be. In the show, you kind of have to be in sync.”
Put another way, Adrian explained, “This isn’t like ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ It’s more attainable because it’s parents and kids. So, what I’m hoping that people see when they watch it is like, ‘Oh, we could do that even because it’s attainable. It’s just everyday people on the stage actually dancing with each other.’”
Yet, while mom wanted to be a dancer when she was young, Kamryn is hardly “everyday” on the dance floor.
“She’s still competing at her dance studio,” Adriana said. “She won a slew of competitions last year. She came back after filming this show and went straight into nationals and she won Dancer of the Year there again. She came back really strong.”
Yet, it’s not been all trophies and glory for mom and daughter.
Kamryn is a student at Phoenix Dance Cooperative in Ahwatukee and since age 4 had been a student of Antoine Olds – a beloved teacher who passed away of natural causes at age 37 in November 2020.
Adriana and Kamryn had already been in the selection process with CBS .
“I wanted Kamryn to dance with him and then he found out dance teachers couldn’t do it. So what he did was he taught us our dance for the audition. And he was along with us through this whole process. So when we went on to the show, it was symbolic because we kind of were doing it for him. And we were kind of dancing for him the whole time. And so there were rough nights, you know?”
Even now, she said, “It’s been really hard because these girls had been with him for so long and they bring in a new director now and it’s a little weird because I’m so used to doing things a certain way. But everybody’s trying to make the best of it. These kids are little but they’re resilient. But I don’t think they fully have gotten over it. They’re grieving differently.”
Adriana and Cameron also made new friends in Australia – particularly the Ahwatukee father-son and Mesa father-daughter who also were cast for “Come Dance With Me.”
And Kamryn has been starring in commercials and other dance jobs, continuing to build up a portfolio as she continues to pursue a career in choreography.
“She makes up dances all the time at home,” he mom said, adding that dance “is a part of her life and we’re kind of just rolling on right with her.”
