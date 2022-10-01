Esperanza Lutheran takes lead in major hunger walk

As Asia and Europe struggled to recover from World War II, 17 Christian organizations in 1947 banded together to form a global nonprofit called Church World Service that still comes to the aid of people around the world.
That effort has evolved into a number of different campaigns that include
a series of walks to support the Christian Rural Overseas Program, or CROP,
which CWS says began in 1947 to help Midwest farmers share grain with needy people abroad.
But the CROP Walk for Hunger really propelled its way to the national scene in 1969, when a Pennsylvania Lutheran minister heard about that effort and decided to try and get young people to join the effort.
That fueled an exponential growth of the hunger walks, which now are held in more than 2,000 communities annually across the nation.
This year, members of Esperanza Lutheran Church are adding Ahwatukee to that list of CROP Hunger Walks, whose goal is “ending hunger one step at a time” both in America and around the world.
Esperanza members Beth Leaf, Michelle Tinsley, Randy Wright, Peggy Hanson, Craig Peck, Chris Armfield and Larry Hanson have organized the Ahwatukee Foothills CROP Hunger Walk to raise money with a 1-mile or 3.4-mile walk that will begin at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Desert Foothills Park, 1010 Marketplace SW, Ahwatukee.
The organizers hope to raise $25,000, of which 75% will go to Church World Service to support its global mission and the remaining 25% donated to Kyrene Family Resource Center, which provides food and other assistance to needy families in the school district.
Hansen said that besides raising funds, the group also wants to raise awareness of hunger.
While the 1-mile walk is made for supporters who may not have the stamina for the longer walk, the Esperanza Lutheran team notes that 3.4 miles “is the average round-trip distance women and children in the developing world walk for water.”
The national CROP Hunger Walk group says that in some countries, the walk for food and water can extend nearly twice as long.
Hence, they say, the walk “shows solidarity with the millions who walk miles every day in search of food and water.”
The national effort raises more than
$6 million annually that funds a variety of efforts, including helping communities increase access to safe drinking water, providing tools, training and even livestock to help families become self-sustaining.
Money has helped families get seedlings to build community nurseries and even beekeeper suits for people to tend hives and collect honey.
While the walk is still more than six weeks away, Hansen said it’s not too early to line up walkers as well as sponsors.
So far, businesses that have signed up in support of the walk include Craig Peck REMAX Foothills Trusted Broker, PostNet, Wagner Eyecare Associates, Dental by Design and Hanson Consulting Engineers.
Businesses wanting to sign on as supporters – as well as walkers and people who simply want to donate to the cause – can go to events.crophungerwalk.org/2022/event/phoenixaz.
The team said people can register as individuals or a group. Esperanza Pastor Annemarie Burke said people with questions can contact CROP.hunger.walk@myesperanza.org or call the church office at 480-759-1515.
