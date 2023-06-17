Realtors, teens, parents make mats for homeless

Participants in last week’s mat-making session at West USA Realtors were Realtors, Horizon Honors Key Club members and East Valley Service Club members. From left: Front: Rashmi Seth, Dylan Lehner, Nicolas Encinas, Miles Hall and Julie Grove. Back: Norma Riggs, Kate Barney, Leonardo Encinas, Lenore Encinas and Carlos Encinas. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)