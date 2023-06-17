Realtors, teens, parents make mats for homeless

If you know anything about West USA Realty, it’s not all that surprising that Realtors at its Ahwatukee branch are working with two community service organizations on a project to help some less fortunate people.
It’s part of the culture at West USA Realty’s office at 4505 E. Chandler Blvd.
“We also support individual agents’ charities,” Realtor and West USA office Manager Donna Leeds once explained. “We also have a charity arm of West USA Realty – West USA Cares, which is company-wide.”
For four years, several West USA Realtors have worked with members of the Horizon Honors Secondary School Key Club and East Valley Service Club to weave plastic grocery bags weave sleeping mats for unsheltered people who otherwise might spend the night sleeping on the ground or a concrete floor.
During the school’s summer recess, Key Club advisor and Horizon Honors librarian Mindy Duet has moved a loom into West USA Realty’s office so the students and Realtors can weave whenever the spirit moves them.
The loom was provided by Juan Te Dailey, CEO and president of Dsquared Homes for the Homeless, a nonprofit that distributes the finished mats to unsheltered people. Dsquared describes its programs as an effort to “help humanize the homeless by providing dignity in a bag, preventing homelessness for the Serious Mentally Ill (SMI) population experiencing a temporary setback, and instilling a sense of philanthropy in students and surrounding communities.”
While the realty company and the two service organizations have usually worked with Dsquared, the latest round of mats went to another nonprofit, the Tempe-based Aris Foundation, which also helps people who need food, clothing and hygiene items.
Aris founder/CEO Katherine Kouvelas-Edick said the grocery bag mats are a godsend for many needy people – particularly because, according to the National Runaway Switchboard, among the more than 1.3 million homeless young people in the country, there is only one bed for every 125 people.
“Over the last seven years, we have handed out approximately 100 of the mats,” she said. “They take a tremendous amount of time to make, but are so appreciated by the community we serve. When you’re sleeping on the ground, these mats provide a little bit of comfort, when placed under a blanket.
“We have some amazing people in the community who crochet the mats for us. They even make patterns in them,”
she added, noting YouTube has a video for people who want to learn how to make them.
Duet said that crocheting the bags is a time-consuming project, which is why Dailey began making the looms.
“Crocheting takes 45 to 60 hours to make one mat,” she explained. “Before we got the looms, we’d have a whole room full of Key Club kids and we’d
have big long tables and we’d cut and weave. Now it takes four to five hours to make one.”
The kids who participate in the mat-making project are among about 100 Horizon Honors students who belong to Key Club, which Duet describes as a “mini Kiwanis Club.”
Leeds, a member of the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club, liaisons with the Key Club to help with projects and engage some of the West USA agents to participate.
The other component in the mat project is the East Valley Service Club, formerly called East Valley Boys Service Club but renamed to be more inclusive by bringing girls into an array of charitable endeavors that previously involved only boys.
Realtor Julie Grove, who describes herself as a “serial volunteer,” is the mother of one Horizon Honors grad and a current student there who is all about getting young people engaged in giving back.
Grove looks at the mat-making as a project with a three-fold good beyond creating an opportunity for service: Not only does it provide some comfort to people who need it but it also helps the environment by keeping the bags out of landfills, where they won’t degrade for 1,000 years, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.
Moreover, the bags themselves “don’t hold any kind of bacteria” so that a
user can safely lay them on even wet ground and not be exposed to potential infection.
“They’re not like a cotton blanket,” Grove explained. “They don’t hold dirt.”
“My main focus is just teaching the kids to get off their phones and do something nice,” she added, calling the mat-making project “just a good kill-two-birds-with-one-stone kind of thing.”
Grove conceded that crocheting the bags into mats is time-consuming, so she welcomed Duet’s suggestion that she move one of Horizon Honors’ looms into West USA Realty’s offices.
That way, not only do Key Club and East Valley Service Club members have a place to go if they want to spend a few hours making the mats, but other Realtors can join in.
So far, Realtors Norma Riggs, Kate Barney and Rashmi Seth have joined East Valley Serice Club members Lenore Encinas, Carlos Encinas, Nicolas Encinas, Leonardo Encinas, Miles Hall and Dylan Lehner in making mats.
And Leeds does her part too, maintaining a drop-off box at West USA Realty’s Ahwatukee office where anyone can deposit their grocery bags Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
