Santa and the Kyrene Foundation are handling Christmas giving a little differently this year.
And once again, as many holiday celebrations have been altered, COVID-19 is the Grinch.
Each year area individuals, families, civic clubs and businesses, PTOs and school groups have opened their hearts and wallets to donate a passel of toys, clothing and personal items for families in the Kyrene District who were in need.
This year, to help nearly 800 Kyrene school kids and their families have a brighter Holiday celebration, cash and gift card donations are very much needed.
“We looked at how we could do it this year and it turned out there was too much risk to have it even near what we’ve had before,” said Shirley Coomer, Kyrene Foundation Board president and mother of four boys who matriculated in Kyrene schools.
“And our fundraising overall has been severely curtailed, but the giving in this community is amazing and we’re hoping to meet or exceed our goal of $35,000.”
Gone this year are days when volunteers decked out the district’s boardroom with holiday decorations and red and green-draped tables piled with an abundance of toys and other assorted gifts for invited parents to personally select presents for their children.
Also gone is live music – often by area high school student groups – as well as refreshments and other festivities to make those invited feel they were part of the family despite their financial status.
Coomer recalls those years fondly.
“Families were accompanied by a personal shopper to make sure they’d find the gifts they needed,” she said.
“When the shopping was finished, we’d give them a raffle ticket. We sent the bag of gifts upstairs where a team of folks would gift wrap the selected items. While the gifts were being wrapped, the families would go to a lounge to enjoy cookies, coffee, juice, etc.
“We’d do a raffle of bikes – donated by Altadena Middle school – and last year we also raffled off 50 frozen turkeys.”
“I’m disappointed this year, no doubt,” said Coomer. “I enjoyed watching the parents pick out toys for their children. It made it very personal.”
Even eliminating toy donations is due to concerns over the spread of COVID.
But the Kyrene Foundation – in partnership with the Kyrene District – is forging ahead to care for the needy families within their purview.
As Erin Schroeder, Kyrene Family Resource Center supervisor, knows and sees first-hand at the center located – next to Kyrene de los Ninos Elementary school in Tempe – the need is great, and growing.
“Many in our community may not be aware, but we have children living in poverty in every one of our Kyrene schools. We have homeless students in every school. As we all know, the holidays look very different this year, and the need is even greater,” said Schroeder.
“The Kyrene Foundation is an invaluable partner, and the pandemic has pushed them to find new ways to support vulnerable families, while maintaining the health and safety of our community,” she continued.
“In these uncertain times, let’s come together to bring hope and joy to our Kyrene families this holiday season. You can really make a difference in the life of a child; it may touch the life of the student who sits next to your child in school.”
Donations for Winter Wonderland 2020 can be made using $10 or $20 Target or WalMart gift cards or monetary donations can be done online at KyreneFoundation.org.
Through Dec. 10, gift cards can be dropped off at Ahwatukee’s Keller Williams Realty, Sonoran Living, 15905 S. 46th St., and at R Squared Graphic and Web Design, 8400 S. Kyrene Rd. Suite 124 in Tempe.
This year’s Winter Wonderland will be a drive-through event.
Also benefiting the fundraising for the free Kyrene Family Resource Center is the eighth annual shred-a-thon, held twice a year and sponsored by Coomer and fellow Realtor Gregory Stainton.
It will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, the parking lot of Kyrene Monte Vista Elementary School, 15221 S. Ray, the free Shred-A-Thon runs for two hours beginning at 9 a.m. Participants are requested to bring food to restock the KFRC pantry.
There will be an on-site shred truck.
“We ask for at least one box or can of food donation for each box or bag brought to be shredded,” said Coomer. “We really could use a lot of snacks donated. I know from experience with my boys that when kids are home, they snack a lot. Granola bars, protein bars and fruit snacks are good, also squeezable applesauce.”
Besides food items for families, the Kyrene Family Resource Center needs disinfectant wipes, shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste and toothbrushes, deodorant and soap.
The Winter Wonderland Drive ends Dec. 10. More information can be found at KyreneFoundation.org.
