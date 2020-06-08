Lindsay “Linden” Eller grew up in Ahwatukee and has come home to be with her family during the pandemic with a goal to spread joy worldwide.
She’s launched FREE JOY, which she started as a community kindness experiment in Flagstaff – where she settled after six years traveling abroad – and has expanded into a “global kindness project.”
“I started the FREE JOY project in Flagstaff as sort of a community kindness experiment,” she explained. “I’d make these little packets filled with delights of all sorts and leave them around the city, including an art gallery, a coffee shop and my yoga studio.”
Eller, who attended Kyrene de la Colina and Centennial Middle School before graduating from Mountain Pointe High School, said the packets “were intended for people to take when they were having a low day.”
“When the pandemic started, I thought, the world could really use some FREE JOY! So, I expanded it to what it is currently, a matching system to connect people who want to offer something kind to people who need something kind.”
FREE JOY, located on her contemporary collage art website LindenEller.com/free-joy, allows the visitor to opt to “Give JOY” or “Receive JOY.”
To give JOY, people indicate whether they are willing to send more than one FREE JOY and willing to send it to someone outside their country.
Those opting to receive JOY can indicate their situation – such as “I am currently a health care worker aiding the COVID-19 pandemic” or “I am isolated/living alone due to the COVID-19 pandemic” or “I have lost my job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Once registered, Eller sends along further information and additional guidelines.
Eller than matches a giver and receiver, who communicate via snail mail.
“A first-class letter is only 55 cents or the giver may wish to send a parcel,” said Eller.
“It’s a different kind of gift, it’s handwritten, it’s physical. I hope to continue to encourage people to keep the written communication alive. I’ve traveled so much, I’ve always had the habit of writing letters, and receiving them has so much joy. I actually started writing letters as a child with my grandmother.”
The giver can send encouraging letters as well as things to brighten the recipient’s day.
“FREE JOY contents depend on the giver, but should centralize around things that would lift someone’s spirit,” she explained.
“Some ideas include a simple letter, something you made yourself or with your children, poems, drawings, comics, stories, photographs, written-out web links to songs, and videos,” she said. “They’re sent directly from the giver to the receiver.”
One of the first givers was Luke Weisman, a friend of Eller’s who initially was wary of what he might be able to contribute.
He found a creative way.
“Pre-pandemic, she had mentioned to me her FREE JOY project that she’d posted around Flagstaff, which I thought was a lovely way to connect people in a small town,” Weisman said. “It wasn’t until later on Instagram that I saw the scope of the project had widened and that I thought I could join in as a giver.”
“When I first took on the project of sharing JOY, I was a little apprehensive,” he added. “I didn’t know what I was going to do for the project. But I love games, and thought a combination of photography and line art to create a puzzle, with the object of matching cropped photos of Arizona plant life to the artistic lines emerging from them was an interesting idea.”
Weisman, a freelance graphic designer and avid climber, then took a long hike in the desert with his camera.
“It all came together quickly, triggering something during that process – immense joy for me. I fell in love with the act of making this for someone I didn’t know and I only hope it brings them as much happiness as it did for me making it.”
Eller’s decision to make FREE JOY an international program stems from her worldwide travels.
After college in California, she went abroad for six years, traveling to various places in Europe and Asia.
“I’ve taught English in Japan, worked in the sheep-shearing industry in New Zealand, and in Australia I worked on an apricot farm and did some waitressing,” Eller said.
She said the years of travel enriched her artwork. Her creative collages, published and exhibited internationally, are done in mixed media.
She uses a wide variety of materials including paper, transparencies, found fragments, paint, pastels and sewing thread.
“I’m interested in visually representing the memory process - its alterations, renewals and inaccuracies. I like to think of my work as layered field recordings that hopefully represent a collective narrative,” said Eller, the daughter of Randy Eller and Karen Krusmark.
Like other artists, Eller had to put planned exhibits and art festivals on hold due to the pandemic, including a one-woman show at a Flagstaff art gallery, an installation at the Coconino Center for the Arts and at the spring Tempe Festival of the Arts, which was canceled.
But she’s staying active artistically as well as philanthropically.
She used her quarantine time to work on a mixed media book and posting her current work on the membership platform, Patreon.
She also sells her work through her website, LindenEller.com, donating 15 percent of all sales to Feeding America, a nonprofit.
