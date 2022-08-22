Ahwatukee company leader to head fire safety group

The National Fire Protection Association has named Russell B. Leavitt, executive chairman of Ahwatukee-based Telgian Holdings, Inc. its new board chairman for the next two years.
NFPA is a global, nonprofit devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The organization focuses on fire codes and standards, as well as public education for fire safety, outreach and advocacy, training and essential research.
Telgian is basically devoted to the same mission.
Its two business units, Telgian Fire Safety and Telgian Engineering & Consulting, combine to offer comprehensive fire, security, life safety consulting and engineering/design services, partnering with clients to produce innovative solutions that reduce exposure to loss from fire and disasters.
Telgian Fire Safety provides fire life safety systems testing, inspections and repair of fire sprinkler systems, fire alarm systems, fire extinguishers, kitchen hood suppression systems, emergency/exit lights, special hazards, and clean agent systems, as well as fire alarm and elevator monitoring.
Telgian Engineering & Consulting specializes in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses.
NFPA board members are selected based on business industry experience, as well as the respect of peers in the safety community.
“It is an honor to serve with my fellow board members, the executive leadership team, and all of the associates of NFPA,” says Leavitt. “There are no individuals anywhere who have more passion or a greater commitment to making the world a safer place to live and work.”
As NFPA chair, Leavitt will work with the association as it delivers information, knowledge and training nationwide.
“I know he will continue to bring forward his deep expertise, drive, and passion for the mission of the NFPA,” said the woman he succeeds in the position, Amy Acton.
With almost four decades of experience, Leavitt has long been recognized as an expert in the industry for his expertise.
He is a senior instructor for the NFPA, American Fire Sprinkler Association and Fire Smarts and conducts fire and life safety seminars both nationally and internationally on a variety of related subjects.
He also authored numerous industry training materials and informational articles and was the recipient of several industry awards.
