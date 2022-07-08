East Valley man makes car-cooked meals

Joe Brown mixed water, eggs and oil into a Betty Crocker box cake mix.
The Gilbert man then poured the chocolate-flavored batter into a cake pan.
But instead of an oven at 350 degrees for half an hour, it went into his Honda Accord, where it baked at about 210 degrees for two hours.
“This cake was a 10 out of 10, would definitely recommend,” Brown announced after taking a bite and giving two enthusiastic thumbs up on his TikTok video.
Welcome to cooking in the Arizona heat, where Brown has amassed 2.2 million followers eager to see what concoctions the Gilbert native cooks up on his car dashboard.
From cracking an egg on the sidewalk back in 2020, the Highland High School graduate is now grilling, frying and baking in his car.
“I get a kick out of it,” Brown explained. “It’s so crazy what I’m doing.”
Brown first began his cooking in the car videos in April with a batch of chocolate chip cookies that took an hour and a half to bake at about 180 degrees. The hottest it’s gotten inside his car so far this year was 225 degrees.
“The chocolate chip cookies were the best,” he said of the dishes he’s tried so far – which have included pizza, brownies, cupcakes, a New York strip steak, hot dogs and chicken nuggets.
“I’ve cooked breakfast in there, eggs, bacon and waffle,” he said. “I would say most of it tasted pretty similar” to the conventional cooking method.
The item that took the longest to bake was a pumpkin pie at four hours.
Brown is sort of a pro now when it comes to harnessing the sun’s rays to cook food. In 2020, he cooked food on the roof of his family’s home and last summer, on the roof of his car.
Brown said his first video went viral in May 2020, when he cooked a tray of chocolate chip pancakes on the roof because he was too lazy to use the stove.
The pancakes baked for three hours in 97-degree temperatures and looked “absolutely disgusting,” Brown says on the video.
“I really don’t want to try these because I know I’m going to get sick,” he says. “My stomach is going to hate me after this. This looks awful.”
After commenting on the bad smell, he takes a bite and gags, spitting the pancake back onto a plate.
Since then, Brown has made pancakes in his car that were edible, although he acknowledged it was the worst food to cook.
“They have to be flipped and they turn out like potato chips,” he said.
Of the three methods, definitely the car is the best for cooking because the insulated heat makes it so much hotter, Brown said.
“In terms of food, I just won’t do fish,” he said. “It’s the only thing I don’t like.”
Every day, Brown cooks and posts two videos, one showing him prepping the food item and putting it in the car and the second showing him eating and rating the taste.
Brown relies on his followers for fresh ideas on what to pop into his car, which includes non-food items such as crayons, candles and a 10-pound gummy worm.
“Surprisingly, I’m still not a cook,” he said. “To this day. I don’t make much except for mac and cheese out of a box.”
Although Brown earned an associate degree from Arizona State University, he has no plans to continue his schooling for now. Instead, he’s focusing on a career as a social influencer. He’s earning some revenue from his TikTok videos but it’s going back into buying ingredients, he said.
He plans to build up his other social media accounts – Instagram, which has 20,000 followers, and YouTube, which has 600 followers.
Brown said he’ll continue videotaping until September and take a hiatus until next summer.
“Next summer I want to switch it up a bit and keep it fresh,” he said. “I have no idea what at this time.”
Until then, he has advice for his followers: “stay cool and stay hydrated and just realize that the sun is really hot and it’s hot in Arizona.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.