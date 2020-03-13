On a recent Sunday afternoon more than 100 women, men and a few children gathered for a “pop-up yoga” class in the backyard of a home on Warner-Elliot Loop.
A hand-lettered sign reading ‘Free Yoga” pointed the way but most attendees heard about it on Facebook and Instagram and through other social media.
The backyard event site was strung with multiple strands of white lights and surrounded by flickering candles, the face of South Mountain in the background.
“It was about the message, ‘It’s A Heart Thing’ and being outside with others in the community was amazing,” said Kristina Jauregui who traveled from Gilbert to be a part of the experience which has now morphed into a monthly gathering.
“I’ve been to other Mountain Park Church yoga and I AM 360 events and they are always worth the drive.”
Pop-Up Yoga is the brainchild of long-time Ahwatukee resident Elena Porter, who founded the yoga program at Mountain Park Church in 2002.
Porter is also the founder of I Am 360, the sponsors the pop-up event.
From her first yoga classes she taught at Mountain Park Church which drew in only one attendee for weeks, the program has grown to nine classes a week, two of which Porter teaches.
“I learned how important one person is, and every week I’d say, ‘okay, lucky you, private lesson’ and we’d have a great class. And then it just started growing and growing,” she reminisced.
“At Mountain Park Church Yoga, we build community and welcome everyone in our community,” she said.
“To build community you need to get out in the community and not just hope and expect people to come to you. This is what I have done with I AM 360 as well - our events are about building community, encouraging people to help people, have fun while they do it, and make a new friend.”
I AM 360, described by Porter as “a positive message movement,” is also in the business of selling positive message apparel with all proceeds benefiting charities.
Among them is The Children’s Home Project (TCHP), which aids children in Honduras and was founded by Ahwatukee resident Jenny Kast.
“I created I AM 360 as the world was becoming so divisive; God knew what he was doing when he prompted me to start I AM 360 in 2018,” said Porter.
“As it says on my website, ‘Our goal is to inspire positivity in a world inundated with negative messages.’ We want to promote new perspectives, create unity, encourage acceptance, inspire action, motivate healing, restore hope, and awaken fearless, reckless, radical love for one another.’”
In her presence, it is difficult not to rise to the level of enthusiasm Porter exudes.
On March 1, Pop-Up Yoga had palpable energy as everyone present stretched together in “downward dog” and “seated twist” yoga positions, among others, as soft Christian rock played.
Among participants was 20-plus year Ahwatukee resident Nancy Dudenhoefer, a friend of Porter’s since their sons, now juniors in college, were in kindergarten together at Kyrene de los Lagos.
“Elena has always been a bundle of positive energy,” said Dudenhoefer, assistant director of Development at public radio stations KJZZ and KBACH as well as Spot 127 and Sun Sounds of Arizona.
“For over 10 years, I’ve periodically attended her free yoga classes at Mountain Park Church; more recently I try to attend twice a week because the classes are such a wonderful stress reliever and invigorating physically, mentally and emotionally.”
Dudenhoefer said she attended her first pop-up yoga session last summer at the greenbelt in Lakewood.
“It was truly special; an opportunity to stop, be outside and appreciate the beauty, despite the temperatures,” she laughed.
“I think it’s why Elena’s I AM 360 and Mountain Park Church Yoga is so powerful and effective. The practice helps us stop spinning and take time to reflect on how blessed we are, and how we can be a blessing to others.”
Porter said Lakewood is the site for the next pop-up yoga gathering.
“We’re going to be between the lakes. It’s huge; you could never fill it up. We pretty much maxed out the backyard Sunday,” she said.
“We’ll start at 5:30 and get to do our yoga and enjoy the sunset on the lakes. It’s gorgeous.”
This Saturday, March 14, Porter’s yoga classes and I AM 360 fans will join Mountain Park Church’s Hiking Group, another fitness ministry of the Ahwatukee church at 16461 S. 48th St.
Registration, instructions and information for this 15.1 mile National Trail hike on South Mountain are available on MountainPark.org/Christ-Centered-Fitness.
Porter’s I AM 360 organization sells her positive message wearing apparel at her various events.
But she said she does so only because she has requested to have them available as they offer a wide range of positive affirmations such as “Inhale Love, Exhale Gratitude;” “Be the Difference;” “Believe in Love;” “Fearless,” “I Am Free” and the newest, “Find Your Happy.”
“Our goal at I AM 360 is to share positivity with a world in need of love, unity and hope. When we wear our shirts, we feel the power of the message and we share this power with others,” said Porter.
Porter is a manager at Cerner in Ahwatukee, a software developer, a mother and grandmother.
“Every new life we touch and encourage is one more life that goes out in the world to touch, impact and inspire another,” she said. “I love what I do. God gives me not only the desire, but the strength, guidance and purpose.”
She points out profits from I AM 360 apparel sales are channeled to various nonprofits she hand-selected.
“I am not a nonprofit. I really should be, but we just do not accept profit,” she explained. “We want to promote change through our words, our message and most importantly, our actions.”
I AM 360 also creates monthly opportunities to serve the community, or taps into already existing events.
“What I’ve found is most people genuinely want to help people, they just need an opportunity to tap into and sometimes a friend to go with. That is us, I AM 360,” said Porter, adding this March they are collecting children’s books for the Boys and Girls Club.
I AM 360 can be found on Facebook and Instagram, and many of Porter’s yoga classes stream on FB and YouTube. She also communicates monthly through an online newsletter.
Information: IAM360.love
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.