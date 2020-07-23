While we work to keep ourselves and others safe by wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic there is another health issue popping up – acne.
According to Sarah Neumann PA, the founder of the Ahwatukee Skin & Laser, “Maskne” is known as “mechanical acne,” caused by friction or pressure on the skin as a result of wearing restrictive or protective gear.
“Masks, combined with extra-hot Arizona temperatures, can trap sweat, dirt and oil leading to break-outs on our nose, mouth, chin and cheeks,” she said.
But that’s no excuse to avoid masks, she stressed.
“Maskne is a minor inconvenience compared to possibly spreading COVID-19. We must keep each other safe by wearing masks. We are all in this together.”
Instead, Neumann – who has been treating all disorders of the hair, skin and nails for over 20 years – has tips for keeping skin blemish free while wearing masks:
Wash your face with a non-irritating foam cleanser prior to putting on your mask to reduce bacteria, and wash your face again as soon as you remove the mask.
Exfoliate the skin using a gentle face scrub 2-3 times weekly or use a Clarisonic or other type of cleansing brush.
Apply a light daily face lotion. This not only prevents the breakdown of the skin, it creates a barrier between your skin and the mask.
Go easy on the makeup – apply a light layer or none at all to reduce the trapping of oil and bacteria.
Take a Probiotic to enhance gut health and to increase immune function.
Always use a clean mask and wash your mask daily in the laundry if the mask is reusable.
Do not touch your face, mask or hair to reduce cross contamination.
Stay hydrated to ensure overall good skin health.
Neumann’s practice, Ahwatukee Skin & Laser this year won first place in a “Best of Ahwatukee” poll for Best Medical Specialist, Best Physician Assistant and Best Skin Care.
Neumann is also the founder of Sun City Dermatology in Sun City West.
Both offices offer in-house elective dermatologic procedures using CDC safety precautions, and telehealth appointments using popular platforms including Doxy.me, Zoom and Google office.
Each location utilizes a comprehensive team approach to medicine with a personal touch, and feature in-house board-certified dermatology surgeons and Mohs surgeons to handle skin cancer cases.
“Safety is of the utmost importance to us,” Neumann said. “Patients are checked in at their vehicles and can wait in their cars until an exam room is ready. Our entire staff wears personal protective equipment. Temperatures are taken at the door and travel questions are asked to every visitor. We also use directional travel in the office and social distancing between patients.”
ASL is now offering COVID Antibody testing (not testing for active virus) for existing patients who are healthy and have no COVID symptoms.
Testing is done via a finger prick and results are available within five-ten minutes and it includes testing for IgG and IgM antibodies. Testing is available Tuesday–Thursday from 8–10 a.m. by appointment only and is not covered under insurance.
Information: ahwatukeeskincare.com or 480-704-7546.
