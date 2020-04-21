Last month Jeremiah Green of Ahwatukee decided to bring some cheer to the community in this dark time by decorating local businesses with festive Christmas lights.
Now, his wife Jill is doing something a little more dangerous to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
She’s heading to work in a hospital emergency room in a suburb of Chicago, located in one of the counties that have been hit hardest by the pandemic with more than 12,000 confirmed cases – most of the approximate 17,000 confirmed in the entire state of Illinois and four times the approximate 3,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Arizona.
The Greens moved from Quincy, Illinois, three years ago to Ahwatukee, where Jeremiah opened South Mountain Window Cleaning with his brother and eventually Holiday Lights Phoenix.
But seven months ago, Jill got homesick and moved back to Quincy after signing on with a medical group as a float nurse and Jeremiah became a commuting husband, driving regularly between Ahwatukee and Quincy to be with Jill and with their families there.
“So now I’m here full-time and he’s half and half,” said Jill, a nurse for seven years and a paramedic for more than 10.
But a few weeks ago, the medical group she worked with laid off its staff, falling victim to a major decline in face-to-face visits in the virus’ wake.
So, Jill applied for a “crisis position” with a company that places urgently needed healthcare workers in hospitals across the country.
“She submitted me to Washington, New York City, Phoenix actually and Chicago and Chicago was the one that got back to me,” said Jill.
“I was part of a group of 4,000 employees hired by this hospital system that will be responding to help with the potential influx of COVID-19 patients,” she said.
She told her friends in Ahwatukee on social media, “They have informed me that they have plenty of PPE (personal protective equipment) in case you were worried.”
She told AFN that traveling nurses “are saying that before you take a contract to make sure you ask the hospital what their PPE situation is and the place I’m going to has it.”
“They have backup plans and they have not experienced a shortage yet,” she added. “So, they’re prepared, thankfully.”
With experience in emergency rooms and critical care transport, Jill doesn’t seem particularly worried for her personal safety working in a city that, while not a hot spot for the virus, is nevertheless under siege by the pandemic.
Her social media message to friends quoted from one of Peter’s Epistles in the Bible: “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in various forms.”
She told AFN that when she learned where she’d be assigned, “It was not like not doing was an option for me because they didn’t need me here, but I would have the skills that are needed elsewhere. So, I just knew I had to at least try to go help now.”
Though she won’t be working exclusively with COVID-19 patients, Jill expects to be helping her share of them
“I’ll take care of anybody that comes to the emergency room, but people who are COVID-19 usually come to the ER first,” she said.
“It’s happening a lot where people will stay home and then finally, they start having difficulty breathing and they’ll go to the emergency room,” she explained. “Sometimes they need to be intubated in the emergency room, other times they watch them to see if they need to be intubated.”
Jill had been living in an area that had not been nearly as hard hit by virus cases as Cook County, where Chicago is located.
Now, she will be renting a home that still is far enough away from the city’s core where she feels she has less of a chance of coming into contact with victims when she’s not suited up in protective gear.
As for the prospect of still working where people hardest hit by the virus likely will be coming through the ER doors, she said, “I’m okay with it. I’m young. I’m 32. I don’t have kids with me, just the husband and the dogs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.