AZ ACT greets May with flurry of productions

Rebranded and ready to entertain Ahwatukee, the Arizona Community Theatre Company is having a couple of busy weeks this month.
AZ ACT, the rebranded Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre, at 11011 S. 48th St. Ste. B-101, Ahwatukee, fielded two different casts of elementary school children earlier this week to present performances of “The Aristocats KIDS,” the children’s version of the Disney classics.
Now, it’s junior and senior high cast members’ turn at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday May 5, as they present the classic musical “Bye Bye Birdie” at Lights Camera Discover’s AMA Room, 4825 E. Warner Road, Ste. 15, Ahwatukee.
That will be followed by an all-adult cast on Mother’s Day at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. May 14 with a presentation of the hit musical “9 to 5,” also Lights Camera Discover.
“9 to 5” is ACT’s first show where the entire cast comprises actors and actresses over 18, ranging from both young ACT alumni to older adults.
The cast has been rehearsing since January for the musical, which is based on the 1980s comedy film that starred Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and Dolly Parton, who wrote and composed all the music for the show.
Tickets for the shows are on sale now at azact.org/shows-tickets/ and are $10 per person general admission.
In addition to these three shows, ACT is also planning a summer full of camps and classes, headlined by a mainstage performance of “Spongebob the Musical.” Space is still available in all the camps.
Auditions for Spongebob will be May 16, with callbacks on May 22.
The multigenerational series of performances reflect’s AZ ACT’s new focus since it changed its name – which dates back to its founding as a children’s theater by former Ahwatukee resident Michelle Rubino in 2020.
“We will be focusing more on ‘community’ – both the community inside our walls with more programming for all ages, as well as the community we serve,” the theater company said earlier this year when it announced its new name.
“ACT was built on a strong foundation that allows us to continue what we have been doing for over 20 years, yet still evolve. Now we pull back the curtain to present our new brand and introduce AZACT.”
It is describing itself as “a theater company formed to bring a variety of people together into one community through the joy of performing.
“It is a place where educational programs become performances and challenges are overcome through connection. We guide and direct as we develop and grow into the best performers we can be.”
Executive director of AZ ACT is Melissa Snow, who studied dance, music, and theatre from some of the top artists and educators in the business and danced competitively and with the Ballet Repertoire Theatre.
Snow, who is directing “Bye Bye Birdie,” she became a parade performer for the Disney Company at age 16 performing in street shows, stage shows, commercials, and television specials with Disney.
“Melissa has used those skills and passion that Disney ignited to teach dance at multiple studios not only here in Arizona but as part of a dance convention that traveled the country,” AZ ACT says on its website.
She joined the Ahwatukee Children’s Theater in 2005 as a choreographer and has directed and choreographed numerous stage shows as well as its award-winning show choirs.
Sharing “Birdie” duties as a co-director is her daughter Megan Snow, a 5th grade teacher at Kyrene de la Estrella.
In running AZ ACT, Michelle is assisted by a group of talented and experienced actors and dancers.
Bailey Isenberg, a 15-year veteran AZ ACT, has directed numerous shows and taught dozens of young people.
Among the AZ ACT alumni now teaching others are Megan Snow, Anna Cederdahl, Katie Bring, Kendall Snow, Taylor Day, Jacob Anderson, Shannon Reagan, Morgan Brigham and Abby Van Vianen.
Board members include Ahwatukee resident Liz O’Neill, co-owner with her husband Tim of AZ Property Inspections, and a longtime volunteer in a number of business and community organizations.
Also on the board is Mike McDaniel, president of Modern Workplace for DXC Technology and also a longtime community volunteer.
For this Friday’s show, Desert Vista High School senior Collin Bridge will play Conrad Birdie.
The musical, based on Elvis Presley’s draft into the Army in 1957, revolves around the events leading to a television performance by Birdie, who will sing a love song to a fan selected in a contest.
A young Ohio teenager named Kim McAfee wins, but no one has counted on the jealous wrath of her boyfriend.
Playing jealous boyfriend Hugo Peabody in AZ ACT’s rendition is Bradley Ash, a senior at Desert Vista High School who plans to study theater at Loyola Marymount University.
Like Collin, Bradley is a long-time stage veteran, having played Charles Dickens in AZ ACT’s “A Christmas Carol” and Cogsworth in “Beauty and the Beast.” He also played the lead role the Thunder Theatre Company’s presentation of the musical “Footloose.” with Thunder Theatre Company at DV. Playing the role of Hugo in ACT’s production of Birdie is a homecoming of sorts.
The show is somewhat a nostalgic moment for Bradley.
“It’s weird to think that it’s the last show I’ll be in before I graduate, but at the same time, it’s just like every show I’ve done in the sense that I’m having so much fun performing and getting the chance to be with friends, doing what I love,” Bradley said.
“I got the chance to do ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ four years ago with another company, where I played Hugo as well. This show has always been one of my favorites and it’s been fun to relive the part and add some things to my character that I didn’t think of last time.”
Desert Vista sophomore Meredith Snow plays Kim McAfee, the president of the Conrad Birdie Fan Club who wins the contest for a TV appearance with her idol.
Meredith is a former competitive dancer with Innerscape Dance Company at Innerlight who has portrayed Emily Cratchit in “A Christmas Carol” and Grace Farrell in “Annie” with ACT this year.
“What I love most about this show is that if I have a bad day at school, I know that afterwards I get to go to a place I call home with people I consider my family. I’m so lucky to be part of this incredible show with my favorite people,” Meredith said.
Her stage mother is played by Bella Klein, who most recently appeared as charitable fundraiser Adele in “A Christmas Carol.” Bella’s first role with ACT was Kanga in “Winnie the Pooh” when she was a little girl.
“Musical theatre is a blast and we’ve all had so much fun during ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’” said Bella, who also plans to study theatre in college in the hopes of an acting career.
Desert Vista senior Jeffrey Rudolph plays Birdie’s manager and songwriter, Albert Peterson.
“My favorite part about being in the show is the process of building the characters and scenes one by one but also all the fun we have when we aren’t on stage,” said Jeff, who will study theater at Mesa Community College for a couple years before transferring to a university.
Other cast members in “Birdie” are Darcy Sylvester, Shaun Sullivan, Eva Bush, Mia Egan, Brooklynn Harmon, Talya Myers, Bella Gump, Sheridan Reagan, Olivia Clennan, Layla Massoud and Abby Fedyski.
Also performing are Cameron Mullen, Julian Roman, Bella Roman, Rylie Pacheco, Lily Hamilton, Amelia Burt, Scarlet Bush, Karsen Maker, Sophie Godding.
“Aristocats KIDS” was directed by Morgan Brigham, Anna Cederdahl, and Megan Snow.
The cats from its show last Monday included: Lucy Holman, Amelia Singer Egan, Brynn Hayes, Emily Bonner, Morgan Adams, Colton Harmon, Sophie Harmon, Alexander Evans, Zoey Jefferson, Lucy Corbin, Aubrey Taylor, Zosia Moldt, Nora Nigro, Carly Thomas and Olivia Barriga.
Also performing two days ago were Alex DuPlessis, Lilah Chow, Claire Grider, Tori Taylor, Campbell Ake, Emerson Ake, Ella Gorman, Maritza Jenkins, Paige Johns, Benjamin Leonard, Jack Maura and Cecily Singer Egan.
Yesterday’s cast comprised Ryan Bargiel, Emma Rocco, Zoey Malone, Oscar James, Farrah Mandy, Cora Foldes, Hera Fox, Braxton Easton, Luke Gilbert, Emma Kidder, Aviva Fullington, Penelope Lyons, Norah Marshall. Lauren Madura, Jazlyn McClain and Ekaterina Kondrashova.
