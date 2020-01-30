It was a long duel between two fifth graders, Dylan Dominguez from Kyrene de la Sierra and Hadley Moore from Kyrene de la Estrella.
But after six rounds, Dylan won Kyrene School District’s spelling bee and advanced to the next level in the hopes of getting to Washington. D.C., for the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee May 24.
The top spellers from all 25 Kyrene campuses in grades 4 through 8 competed last week through 14 rounds – almost half of which involved the word dual between Dylan and Hadley.
Hadley was eliminated on the word “haggis,” which, when defined, earned a reaction from both Hadley and the audience.
Haggis’ main ingredient consists of internal organs from a sheep or calf that are mixed with meal and spices and boiled in a bag.
Dylan went on to correctly spell the word “luminaria” and the championship word “arthritis” to claim the title of “Kyrene School District Spelling Bee Champion.”
“While students took this competition very seriously, participants showed true sportsmanship by giving their peers a thumbs up after correctly spelling their words and by consoling those who were eliminated,” district spokeswoman Erin Helm said.
Notably difficult words of the night, she said, included “netizen,” “hunky-dory” and “skedaddle.”
Both Hadley and Dylan will represent Kyrene at the regional Bee on Feb. 22, when they will compete with spellers from Tempe and Mesa school districts, starting at 9:30 a.m. at Kyrene’s district office on the northwest corner of Kyrene and Warner roads.
Maricopa County is divided into six regions.
The state bee will be held March 21 with the winner punching his or her ticket for a trip to the national tournament.
