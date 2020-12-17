Time is running out for the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club’s effort to bring some holiday joy to kids in group foster homes.
Each year under the auspices of Kiwanian Andi Pettyjohn, the club collects gifts for kids, who otherwise have no presents to open at Christmas.
Pettyjohn needs to complete the drive by Friday, Dec. 18, so she and other Kiwanis Club members can wrap the gifts and deliver them to foster homes for the ninth consecutive year.
Naturally, the pandemic has made the effort particularly challenging this year, but the Kiwanis Club members remain undaunted and are hoping Ahwatukee residents will help.
Teen boys are especially in need, Pettyjohn said.
“When I first started this project, I asked several state Department of Child Services employees what kids need the most help?” she recalled. “Without hesitation the answer was always ‘teen boys.’”
With that in mind, the Kiwanis Club has put together a wish-list of items.
“The more donations we receive, the more foster youth we can help,” she said, adding that she hopes some people might be willing to “adopt” one or more kids and buy them an array of gifts and that some might even want to buy gifts for an entire group home.
There are multiple ways to help.
People can shop online on amazon.com’s wish list for the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club and have gifts sent directly to a member’s home. The site is: bit.ly/kiwanischristmaslist2020.
People also can buy items and drop them off at one of several places in Ahwatukee.
Clothing Items needed in all men’s sizes include pajama pants, gym and sport shorts, shirts and t-shirts (not white), socks, boxer shorts and shoes.
Suggested stocking stuffers include $25 Walmart or Target gifts cards, $10-$15 fast-food gift cards and toiletry items (shaving cream, toothpaste, deodorant).
Those items – which must not be wrapped – can be dropped off at Ahwatukee Swim and Tennis, 4700 E. Warner Road; Bartoli’s Cleaners by Target, 4722 E. Ray Road; Dr. Janet Euzarraga, DDS, 4206 E. Chandler Blvd., Suite 20; or Mountain View Lutheran Church, 11002 S. 48th St.
The Kiwanis Club also can accept monetary donations. Checks payable to “Ahwatukee Kiwanis”can be mailed to PO Box 50596, Phoenix, AZ 85076 or you can donate on the club’s website at ahwatukeekiwanis.org.
To “adopt” a child or group home, contact Pettyjohn at andi@wttaz.com or 602-402-6267.
