Rare academy honor caps local ASU professor’s career

Last May, Dr. John Craft retired from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication after 49 years as a professor, making him the senior member of the Cronkite faculty.
Last month, Craft, an Ahwatukee resident since 1998, was honored by the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with the Governors’ Award, the chapter’s top honor.
Craft is one of a handful of individuals who won an award that usually recognizes an organization or company for their achievements in the industry and their impact on the community.
“Normally it goes to a television station that does wonderful things for the community,” said Craft, who spent two decades on the board of governors, serving a term as president. “There have only been two or three individuals in the 40 years and to be one of those individuals is quite an honor.”
Doug Mummert, president of National Academy’s Southwest Chapter, said he was delighted to present the award to Craft, whom he has known for two decades.
“He was part of the leadership of our chapter when I first joined the Academy. I’ve learned a lot from him along the way and consider him not only a mentor, but a good friend,” said Mummert.
“Education is one of the cornerstones of our academy, and Dr. John Craft exemplifies this by making a significant impact on our organization and the future leadership of our industry.”
The award presentation included a video by former student Isaac Easley, founder and owner of Phoenix-based Take it Easley Productions and a former instructor of video journalism and innovation at Cronkite.
“I really wanted to help honor a great storyteller but more importantly a great guy,” said Easley, who had Craft as his documentary professor in 2012.
Craft began teaching in the broadcast area of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in 1973.
He taught a wide variety of courses including broadcast production, direction, station operations, announcing and documentary, as well as telecommunication management courses such as introduction to broadcasting, broadcast programming, media sales, cable television and telecommunication management.
“My daughter Jennifer said I should have stayed one more year to make it an even 50,” Craft said.
During the more than 12-years as director of graduate studies, he also taught Media Ethics and Mass Media and Society and led the school’s graduate program to the number eight ranking of “Best Graduate Schools in the Nation,” published by U.S. News and World Report.
To recount Craft’s accomplishments and accolades is nearly impossible.
It all began at Ohio University, where Craft earned his undergraduate degree in dramatic arts - technical theatre.
“I was three credits short for a second degree in broadcasting,” he chuckled. “I worked as an undergrad assistant in the scene shop and spent four summers working in summer theater.
“We did six plays each eight-week season. I was mostly technical, but had quite a few acting roles too. I also was the stage manager for the Ohio University Memorial Auditorium – much like our Gammage – and did the lighting and for such traveling shows as Swan Lake Ballet, Peter Nero, and Bob Hope.”
He said the campus station hired him to design, build and light all productions that were local and were then distributed over National Educational Television.
“As a student I’d been given the opportunity to produce and direct a children’s dramatic program that was broadcast on the public stations throughout Ohio.”
At Ohio University, Craft also earned a master’s degree in radio and television and then his doctorate in philosophy degree in mass communication.
“When I married, I moved to Steubenville, Ohio where my first wife was teaching in a high school. Meanwhile, the Hancock County Schools in Weirton, West Virginia, had passed a bond issue to build a fantastic high school campus that included a fully equipped broadcast television station, but hadn’t found a person that could hook up the cameras and operate them,” he recalled.
“When I applied for the position, I told the superintendent to watch WQED-TV, the educational television station in nearby Pittsburgh that evening and he would see my name on the credits of the program. He did, and I got the job of director of educational television and audio visual services. I put the first high school television system in the country in operation there,” he said.
Within five years Craft had classes of 50 students as crew and five full time employees to operate three channels of programming over the cable television system to area schools and to the community.
“We also programmed three newscasts each day, as well as discussion programs and basketball games. We were on cable to the community about 40 hours per week,” he said, explaining that was what is now termed cable educational access channels.
He also taught media courses at both Ohio University and West Liberty State College in West Virginia.
Craft is also a published author. He is the lead author of a major textbook on American electronic media and a major contributor to a second textbook on corporate video, among others.
Together with Lisa Honebrink, then public information officer for the City of Phoenix, they authored “Phoenix Television: Images of America,” recounting its history of television that began in 1949.
Producing the two-part “Arizona Crossroads. Along Old Route 66” brought Clark acclaim as the documentary spread worldwide, winning numerous awards.
He said he is “very proud” of the documentaries and their enduring popularity.
“While I’ve produced many other
television programs, generally they
were done on contract for a station or corporation.
“The ‘Route 66’ programs, and a few others, were done as independent projects. I had to find the funding, develop the script, shoot the video, edit the story, and find the market and obtain distribution,” he said.
“There’s a huge amount of work over a long period of time, but you are in creative control. The story is yours to tell in the way you think works best.”
The documentaries took a year to make from start to finish, with shooting and editing done as a summer project when he wasn’t teaching.”
Since May, Dr. Craft’s full retirement has been a shade short of an idyllic interlude of inactivity.
“I spend a lot of time at the computer answering emails; some from my many former students, and some in response to the several community and professional boards upon which I hold memberships,” he said.
“In addition, I’ve been surprised by the amount of paperwork that is required for retirement…These are all very nice things to have, but you do have to learn how to use them for retirement.
“And like many other people of a certain age, I am slowly documenting my life story; hopefully in a way that my ancestors will find interesting.”
In addition to his family, he said he enjoys gazing on his beloved South Mountain.
“Still, I take significant time away from the computer screen to stare out the kitchen window at the south side of South Mountain, and rejoice in my decision to move many to Ahwatukee nearly 25 years ago,” he said.
Craft’s first wife, Elizabeth, who was director of distance learning at ASU, passed away in 2004.
In 2009, he married Adela Craft, a professor in business and a management consultant who currently hosts a radio show on KNUV-1190, and manages the DAS Foundation, a nonprofit serving Hispanic communities.
He has two daughters – Dr. Lauren Craft, a veterinarian in California; and Jennifer Craft-Hurst of Chandler, a media sales executive.
The Crafts also have step-daughters Ana and Alejandra Moreno, and a step-granddaughter Charlotta.
Craft, an ex-officio board member for the National Academy of Arts and Sciences, is also a member of the Gold Circle and of the Silver Circle of the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
