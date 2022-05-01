Ahwatukee therapist helps injured brains heal

When Jessica Grady was working toward a degree in pre-med at Ohio’s Miami University, her grandfather suffered a stroke.
Along with other family members, she rushed to Georgia to be by his side.
It was life-changing for her grandfather – and for Grady.
“I got to watch his neurorehabilitation and recovery from his stroke,” Grady recalled. “I also saw how his speech pathologist was able to spend much more time with him than the doctor.”
She reset her goal: She would become a speech pathologist. She took her bachelor of science degree and enrolled at Arizona State University to earn a master of science degree.
She was hired as a speech and language therapist at the Center for Transitional Neurorehabilitation at the renowned Barrow Neurological Institute – which she considered an honor.
“Starting my career off and working at Barrow Neurological Institute was really career-changing. It was a competitive and coveted position in my field,” she recalled.
“I was able to work with some of the best therapists and neuropsychologists in the industry, and also many of my patients were taken care of by some of the best surgeons in the world.
“We had patients move from other states and come from other countries for treatment; they relocated for months at a time because of Barrow’s reputation.”
Grady, who received her professional license in Arizona in 1998, had always seen patients outside her job but decided to leave Barrow last year after nearly 20 years to pursue her private practice full-time.
It has been a busy year.
“I’ve seen many patients in the Ahwatukee area, from Desert Vista students who were in car accidents or have learning disabilities, ADHD or autism, to other members of the community who had strokes or brain tumors or progressive diseases such as dementia,” she said.
Grady said she realizes many people don’t know what speech pathology encompasses – which she calls understandable as “the field of speech pathology is pretty vast.”
“People either tend to specialize in the pediatric population, or more with adolescence through adulthood. Secondly, even with adults, some people specialize in voice or dialect for example, and some have other specialties,” she explained.
“Early on, I was fascinated with the field of neurorehabilitation, and with the brain in general, so I specialize in brain injury; whether it be traumatic brain injuries – like those from car accidents and sports-or acquired brain injuries, like those from tumors or strokes.
“It really runs the gamut. I recently had a patient who suffered a brain injury from a golf club to the head.”
It was an accident, she added.
“In my clinical practice, I also specialize in acquired brain injury like those from strokes, aneurysms and brain tumors, as well as other brain-related disorders such as executive functioning Autism spectrum disorders, and learning disabilities, and even some progressive disorders such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.”
While there is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s and dementia, Grady said there are ways to help treat symptoms.
“Dementia of all forms is progressive. However, if you start therapy early, you can teach some compensations to the patient and family to help them function, as well as provide cognitive exercises to preserve what skills they still have,” she said.
“My clinical practice focuses on evaluations and treatment for adolescents, adults, and geriatric populations with speech, language, cognitive and neurological conditions,” she continued, noting her expertise in neurorehabilitation and cognitive retraining.
“Additionally, I have specialized training in assisting with the process of returning to work or school after a brain injury or a brain related disorder.”
One Ahwatukee family is thankful for her expertise helping patients recovering from a stroke after a prolonged COVID-19 experience.
Paul Petrillo, a personal trainer and manager of an aquarium fish store, sustained three blood clots in the brain.
For Paul and Lindsey Petrillo, COVID came with a vengeance last November. Though she recovered in a short time, her husband did not.
Lindsey recalls that he was sick for two weeks with cough, congestion, body aches and fevers.
“It was days and days of sickness and Paul was just miserable. Nothing seemed to help; nothing made him better,” said Lindsey, a Kyrene de los Cerritos second grade teacher for the past 17 years.
After multiple visits to the ER, urgent care and rigorous at-home monitoring of his oxygen levels, he was hospitalized.
“A short time later, the symptoms he had been displaying: headache, eye pain, serious confusion, trouble speaking, showed evidence of a greater problem. Paul was having a stroke. He was fortunate to be in a hospital when it happened,” she said.
He was transported by helicopter to St. Joseph’s Hospital and rushed into surgery. He spent six days in Barrow’s ICU and with therapy, slowly regained movement from his nearly-paralyzed right side.
There followed two weeks at Encompass Rehabilitation, where he made great strides physically.
“Paul relearned how to swallow, eat, walk and complete basic tasks with half of his body being on a delay and not working right,” explained Lindsey.
“It was an arduous process but one he went about with a great sense of humor and was even awarded the Patient of the Month award during his stay.”
He came home Dec. 23 and enjoyed the holiday with his wife and daughter, Kari, 12. Residual issues from his stroke remained including aphasia, a language-related disorder that can affect how to formulate speech, affecting word-finding and communication.
Grady began treating him and continues today.
“I am seeing Paul to improve his word-finding, speed of processing, multitasking and attention and concentration,” said Grady. “He is a competitive man and continues to make improvements in his aphasia and performance overall.”
Lindsey described Grady as “clearly intelligent, articulate with a professional confidence”.
“The minute you meet Jessica, you immediately have the sense that everything is going to be okay. She met Paul at his level and designed a program specific to his needs using his strengths to help him be even more successful,” she recalled.
“My husband is not someone used to accepting or needing help and takes pride in his ability to do life as independently as possible. He does, however, have an incredible drive and determination and with the specialized support Jessica provides, he is amazing even himself with his progress. Jessica reminds you that there is a reason the word ‘therapist’ is included in her title and makes you so glad you called her in the first place.”
Helping those who have had brain injuries or issues get back to work or school is part of what Grady offers at her clinical practice.
“I have specialized training in assisting with the process of returning to work or school after a brain injury or a brain related disorder,” she said.
Grady is a Certified Brain Injury Specialist and a vendor for Vocational Rehabilitation.
And she remains fascinated with
the brain.
“The brain,” she mused as she sat looking at a brain model in her office. “How magnificent it is.”
Among her favorite quotes, and one she shares with some clients, is by Kristen Butler:
”The strongest people I’ve met have not been given an easier life…they have learned to create strength and happiness from difficult places.”
“That one isn’t about the brain, but really about rehabilitation and overcoming obstacles. I have so many patients who have done and are doing just that,” said Grady, who has resided in Ahwatukee nearly 20 years. “My patients inspire me daily.”
Her practice, Cognitive Solutions, has patients ranging from middle school students through the elderly.
The Cognitive Solutions office is located at 15215 S. 48th St. and she can be reached via email at JessicaGrady@Cox.net or by phone at 480-980-4969. Her website is JessicaGrady.org.
