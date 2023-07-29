Understanding how facials, chemical peels differ

The skin is the body’s largest organ; therefore, caring for it should be a priority regardless of your age. However, there is no cut-and-dry formula for all people.
Skin care regimens should change as the years go by and seasons and lifestyles change.
A common industry question is should I get a facial or a chemical peel? These are very different procedures, and there are many reasons why peels are more beneficial to overall skin health.
Facials will superficially exfoliate and hydrate the skin, yet they are not corrective treatments.
That said, the products used during a facial will not likely absorb deep enough into the inner layers of the epidermis to create any change.
However, facials will leave you feeling clean and give you a bright, healthy glow for the day. And often, aestheticians will include blackhead and whitehead extractions, an added benefit.
Facials are generally a 50-minute service typical of spas and resorts to promote relaxation and a feel-good experience.
Additionally, many people under 20 and over 80 prefer sticking with facials to remove impurities and stay moisturized or mattified. Facials are frequently considered a luxury.
However, unless you seek pampering, you can apply similar masks used during treatments at home.
Contrarily, chemical peels will alter the state of your cells, stimulate collagen, and strengthen elasticity, so it is generally the preferred service for those interested in reducing wrinkles and sagging.
Moreover, most non-invasive peels are quick 15–20-minute treatments to absorb the corrective products into the skin – and most aestheticians will also include extractions.
Those with busy lifestyles are usually privy to the fast and effectiveness of a peel. Some results include softer and less fine lines and plumper and healthier-looking skin.
However, I recommend a peel every four to eight weeks as part of your regular maintenance. Because of the corrective nature of a peel, it is like working out for the body – if you quit, your results start to fade.
Unlike facials, peels are not a luxury but essential to promote cell proliferation and regeneration.
It is a good idea to consult a licensed aesthetician about their training and the services they offer. Many of them will offer free skin evaluations and work with you to decide what kind of peel will work best for you.
Darla S. Hoffmann owns A-peeling Faces Skincare & Massage Therapy inside Signature Salon Studios, 3936 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee. Information: apeelingfaces.com, 480-540-7555
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.