Program gives foster youth some motherly love

Some mothers feel a personal call to champion for and help others. This is especially true for the foster youth who are a part of the Transition to Adulthood and Real World Job Development programs at Jewish Family & Children’s Service.
Offering support and direction for youth who age out of the foster system, the mentors of these programs often fill the supportive and championing role of mother.
“We can’t claim to be their mothers but definitely take on a mothering role when they need it,” said RWJD Program Director Gina Harper. “Like many caring mothers, we encourage and help our youth with problem solving.
“We offer encouragement and help them learn about responsibility, discipline, managing money and the importance of working hard and being respectful to others. We have many roles to play including cheerleader, champion, coach and mentor.”
Many youth in the Transition to Adulthood and RWJD programs face tremendous barriers affecting their desire to achieve their education and employment goals.
Many barriers often include low income/poverty, homelessness, domestic violence, lack of transportation, pregnancy, substance abuse, depression, anxiety, lack of affordable housing, lack of high school or GED diploma and lack of work skills to maintain employment.
Many teens who age out of the foster care system can choose to remain until 21. This extended foster care maintains support from age 18 to 21.
However, once they are 21, it is often very challenging for youth to juggle and maintain their independence without the extended foster care support.
“Our work is both rewarding and heartbreaking,” said Harper. “We do a lot of the things a mother would do but have to keep firm boundaries since we’re not family. It’s a tricky dance because our hearts are full and we want what’s best for the youth who come to us for help.”
Participants in the Real World Job Development program receive academic, career and living skills assessments. And thanks to valuable partnerships with local businesses willing to offer job training and internships paid for by JFCS, participants go on to find work in schools, hospitals, veterinary clinics, small businesses, and more.
The Transition to Adulthood Program helps teens with career planning, daily living skills, enrolling in college, finance management, housing, and building community connections. It provides a support system and helps create personal relationships that let young adults know someone is on their side.
“It’s challenging for all youth once they turn 18,” said RWJD Director Gina Harper. “They face tremendous barriers that can interfere with their education, home life, employment and careers. It’s very important that we help eliminate barriers and celebrate ‘living independently’ milestones along the way…just like a caring mother would do.”
JFCS credits its volunteers, donors and valuable business partners for the success of its Transition to Adulthood and Real World Job Development programs. Not only do they help individual participants, but the good trickles down to the community.
“We’re happy to play a pseudo-parental or motherly role to Valley youth who really need us,” adds Harper. “We work hard to make a difference in their lives; but the truth is they impact our lives just as much.”
If you represent a business and want to hear more about how you and your organization can provide onsite job training or internships paid for by JFCS, call 602-279-0084. Individuals interested in making a donation can visit the JFCS website at jfcsaz.org/donate/.
Jewish Family & Children’s Service is a non-sectarian nonprofit that strengthens the community by providing behavioral health, healthcare and social services to all ages, faiths and backgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.