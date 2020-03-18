AFN_031820_Community_NiceAndSpicy

Photo by Pablo Robles/AFN Staff Photographer

The March 7 Ahwatukee Chili Cook Off may be the last big community event in Ahwatukee for a while, given concerns over large gatherings. But cooks and tasters turned out all weekend for the event at the Ahwatukee Swim, Tennis and Event Center to get a taste, including 1) Kiana Bower, who sampled a fresh batch; 2) Sandra Henchair, who picked some items for sale by the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee; 3) Tola Pietrzak, 10, who rode a mechanical bull; 4) Florence Moody, who competed for a medal; 6) Chris Smith, another chili contender; and 6) Mathew Ortiz, 3, and Dominick Ortiz, 5, who rode a barrel train around. As the photo in (7) shows, plenty of wares were brought by vendors to entice tasters to buy some things.

