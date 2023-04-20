It takes the Village to help the troops.
That’s what the Support the Troops Club at the Ahwatukee Recreation Center hopes people remember this Saturday, April 22, when it holds its semiannual Shred-A-Thon.
The Shred-A-Thon – 9-11 a.m. in the parking lot at the Ahwatukee Recreation Center, 5001 E. Cheyenne Drive, Ahwatukee – supports the shipment of boxes of goodies to 150 troops overseas.
Those packages mean a lot, as U.S. Navy Lt. Commander Brenda Way wrote the nonprofit from Camp Lemonnier in Africa several years ago:
“Thank you so much for my Christmas package. It means so much that strangers would take the time to show such love and care for service members. We have such an amazing country that I am very proud to serve.”
The club is one of more than 30 organizations based at the ARC, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year.
Besides helping men and women serving the nation abroad, the Shred-A-Thon gives Ahwatukee residents a chance to safely dispose of old but important documents cluttering their home and garage.
Documents are shredded on site in the shredding truck as they are dropped off.
The charge for a banker box size of documents to be shredded is $5. Documents can be brought in other containers, since a banker’s box is only the size used to determine the charge.
All proceeds help fund the club’s twice-a-year project to send 150 care packages to our troops stationed overseas.
Volunteers from the Ahwatukee Recreation Center have already purchased gift items to fill the packages and count on proceeds from the Shred-A-Thon to help pay for the shipping costs.
They will be getting together shortly after the Shred-A-Thon to pack the care packages assembly line style.
Each box includes lots of individually wrapped snacks and treats, plus other useful things such as moist wipes and t-shirts. Fun items like decks of cards, paperback books and frisbees are added.
Sometimes there will be items which have been specifically requested – bed sheets, and laundry detergent pods were two such requests, according to spokesman Ed Doney.
Since everyone involved is a volunteer, and ARC provides the facilities without charge, everything raised for the project goes directly into sending the care
packages.
The shredder truck is not donated and must be paid from the shredding fee.
“With 300 packages being sent annually and a shipping cost of more than $20 per package, the need for fundraising is significant,” Doney added.
Anyone wishing to make additional donations to the project, can send a check to ARC Support the Troops, 5001 E, Cheyenne Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044.
Donations are not tax deductible because although the group is nonprofit, it is not a 501(c)(3) charity.
A flag will again mark the entrance to the ARC and volunteers in red from Support the Troops will greet each driver, making it unnecessary to get out of their car.
