Ahwatukee Garden seeks new leadership

The Ahwatukee Community Garden says it’s time to grow a new crop of people to run and maintain the garden and an Oct. 11 Zoom meeting with 20 participants looked to be a good start.
“It’s been a nice journey,” said Linda Rominger, director of the garden. “I’ve met so many wonderful people and made a lot of good friends through this process, and I hope a lot of you would like to get involved, too.”
Several people offered to volunteer, and Robert Blakesley, property and finance director of the Ahwatukee Board of Management, said the homeowners association has a keen interest in keeping the garden going and would discuss its potential involvement at its meeting today, Oct. 19.
The Ahwatukee Community Garden began about a decade ago with nothing but a plot of land by the basketball courts at the ABM offices at 4700 E. Warner Road.
Since then, a devoted core group of about 10 to 20 volunteers through the years planted fruit and fig trees, installed irrigation, built raised beds for growing food, put up fences for keeping critters out, had a shed constructed for storing tools and supplies, and kept the garden going.
However, most of those volunteers have moved away, passed away or have health problems that prevent them from being active, Rominger said. She’s been involved for more than eight years and has to step back due to health issues.
Now, it’s time for the garden to regenerate.
“All they need to do is come in and just take over and decide which direction to go in,” Rominger said, adding, “It’s time to reorganize and see what people want in the neighborhood.”
Gardening skills are not required to get involved. New leadership is needed, including a director for the LLC filing with the Arizona Corporation Commission and volunteers in key roles such as social media, marketing and educational outreach.
Of course, the garden also needs ongoing maintenance, but no experience is necessary with this, either.
“You don’t really need to be a gardener,” Rominger said.
She and others are available to call upon for advice, and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension’s master gardener program has “tons of information,” she added. They do, however, need someone knowledgeable to maintain the irrigation lines and controls.
People on the Zoom offered to assist with everything from administrative tasks to giving talks at the library.
Two women mentioned they regularly take their kids to the garden and wanted to get involved to make sure it doesn’t wither.
Shannon Brown said, “I would hate to see this garden go away. It really has been a joy for my family, and I imagine it brings a lot of joy to the rest of the community as well.”
Blakesley’s comment that he would raise the issue with the board was a hopeful note. Rominger said the ABM has been “extremely, extremely supportive” of the garden through the years by providing the space, paying for the garden’s water, providing labor for building the shed, and more.
The garden’s main expenses have been things like building materials, buying compost and installing and maintaining irrigation lines, which were recently re-done.
“Going forward, there shouldn’t be a big need for money,” Rominger said – except for some new tools.
“Most of our tools have been scrounged,” she noted.
And fundraising isn’t a big deal, Rominger said, because the garden’s annual budget of about $1,400 comes almost solely from a partnership with SeedMoney, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
It hosts an annual online fundraiser from Nov. 15–Dec. 15 that allows people to make tax-deductible donations to their local community gardens and provides some matching funds.
Anyone can volunteer in the garden, no matter where they live in Ahwatukee or outside the community.
Historically, a group has gathered on Sunday mornings so it doesn’t conflict with youth sports held on Saturdays, but the new members can discuss whether they want to meet on other dates and times.
The garden has had far-reaching impacts beyond the community.
A handful of people over the years went through the U of A master gardener
program after becoming involved in the Ahwatukee Community Garden, Rominger said.
And several boys did Eagle Scout projects in the garden, including one in 2019 who planted “a pollinator garden in honor of his uncle who had been into horticulture and died suddenly,” she noted.
In addition, the garden is one of several sites nationwide that a team at Bowling Green State University is using to research the impact of climate change and urbanization on bees.
They come a couple times a year to study which type of bees are present and take their temperatures, Rominger said. One bee in the garden set a record so far with a temperature of 119 degrees.
Rominger said she was happy to see how many new people are interested and is pleased that the ABM might lend more support as well.
“It was encouraging to see how many people have been impacted by the garden and want it to continue,” she said, “including the ABM and families in the neighborhood.”
The next step for the Ahwatukee Community Garden is a face-to-face meeting at a time determined is best for most people based on results from an online survey posted on the group’s Facebook page and sent via email.
To get on the email list or for more information, email ahwcomgarden@gmail.com or text 602-524-5027.
