When Sharon Lagas’ younger brother, Paul Silver, died of Alport syndrome in 2004 at age 38, his family was devastated.
But there was even more bad news to hit the grieving family.
Lagas and her two sons, her mother, her brother and his two daughters were all diagnosed with the same rare kidney disease that her brother had passed away from.
There was little known about the disease, which affects 30,000 to 60,000 people in the United States, though it is now estimated once genetic testing is widened, that figure may be far higher.
Alport syndrome is a kidney disease and may include hearing loss and eye abnormalities.
“We had seven family members across three generations diagnosed pretty much at the same time,” Lagas recalled. “That’s why it was so devastating, and there was so little information on Alport. I wanted to change that, I wanted to have a way to connect families when they’re diagnosed.”
And she did just that.
Along with her father, Stan Silver; her good friends Margaret Blue and Vint DeGraw, the Alport Syndrome Foundation was launched in 2007.
Last week, Lagas received the TORCH award for her work advocating for Alport syndrome patients.
The award – an acronym for “Transforming Outreach in Rare disease and Creating Hope” – is given by the Sanofi Genzyme. The global biotech company focuses on rare diseases and created the award to recognize inspiring advocacy efforts in the rare-disease community.
“The awards were to have been presented in Boston, but of course, COVID had different plans for us,” said Lagas, who will receive her award virtually, and a donation from Sanofi Genzyme of $5,000 made in her name to the Alport Syndrome Foundation.
Lagas said the award and the 13 years of continued growth of Alport Syndrome Foundation, the leading independent nonprofit in the nation educating and giving voice to the Alport syndrome community, is due to the grassroots support that Ahwatukee provided from the beginning.
“I remember sitting with Margaret Blue watching our boys play soccer and saying I wanted to do something for other families with Alport. She encouraged me to move ahead,” recalled Lagas.
It was a leap of faith.
“We are very thankful for our Ahwatukee community, friends and family because they supported us from the first. It was definitely grassroots.”
Lagas recalled how many years of fund-raising through 5K runs in Kiwanis Park provided “seed funding” to the ASF which otherwise had little income.
“Through the efforts of our community, we were able to provide resources and support for Alport families and $100,000 seed grants to researchers around the world,” said Lagas.
Now, Lagas is hopeful there may be a new treatment to prolong kidney function as there are two clinical trials being conducted for Alport syndrome, and perhaps more in the future.
She said she’s most proud of the community that has been created by ASF for patients and families, empowering all with the resources and connections to overcome the challenges of living with the disease.
Sharon and Philip Lagas are empty nesters now.
Their three children – Michele, Joe and Max, all Desert Vista High School alumni – on their own paths.
Joe, 25, is a third-year PhD candidate in molecular and cellular biology at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
Max is a second-year medical student at Trinity School of Medicine, working toward becoming a pediatric doctor specializing in kidney disease.
Michelle Lagas is a vice principal at a Phoenix area charter school.
“Michelle didn’t have Alport but she was the older sister who always worried about having only one kidney to give but two brothers who may need one,” said Lagas, who earned a B.S. in geological sciences at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and completed graduate studies at the University of California, Long Beach, before working in environmental consulting.
Philip Lagas works in environmental consulting with Haley & Aldrich, ASF supporters.
“The disease obviously affected the whole family, and now you can see the boys took that and let it lead their career choices.”
Lagas said current research will hopefully help identify more treatment options to slow the disease’s progression so patients can keep their kidneys longer.
And there’s research into finding a cure for Alport syndrome.
After 13 years on this journey, Lagas said she’s delighted to see such research advance.
“Reata Pharmaceuticals is finishing its Phase 3 Cardinal Trial to test bardoxolone methyl – an anti-inflammatory drug to stop or slow down kidney fibrosis and prolong kidney function,” she said. “Sanofi/Genzyme has started their Phase 2 HERA trial on an anti-microRNA therapy. It also targets fibrosis/kidney scarring so that function can be maintained longer.”
She said she’s optimistic as she sees more response from researchers worldwide.
“ASF also has had inquiries from other biotech/pharma and there are more trials in the rare kidney disease area than there has been at any time since we began the foundation,” said Lagas. “This makes me very hopeful that we may soon have a therapy to prolong kidney function while we work on a cure.”
The co-founder and former ASF president is now actively serving in an advisory position and helping to raise awareness of Alport syndrome.
“Continuing to raise awareness is really my strongest point,” said Lagas.
She recently appeared at ASF’s Alport Connect Together, that was to have been held Aug. 1 and 2 at the Cleveland Clinic. Again, COVID necessitated the event be held virtually, but even so, more than 350 participants logged on to learn more about Alport.
The Alport Syndrome Foundation website provides answers to many questions about the disease targeted to teens, young adults, and adults and caregivers. It also offers information on free membership, donation opportunities and a sponsored, no-charge genetic testing and counseling for chronic kidney disease.
Information: Alportsyndrome.org.
