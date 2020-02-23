Luke Taylor cannot move much of his body below his armpits with the exception of his right hand.
“They said he’d never walk again,” said Christine Wallace, mother of the 43-year-old in Ahwatukee.
Since his 2018 dune buggy accident, the family has rallied around him to support whatever needs come up.
“He needs around-the-clock care,” Christine expressed, adding, “I had to stop working to provide this.”
Taylor’s paralysis was compared to the severity of the late actor Christopher Reeve.
Prior to the accident, the motorsports fan engaged in thrill-seeking hobbies such as riding motocross and dirt bikes, racing sprint vehicles, and off-roading.
As a former mechanic at the Mesa business Nash Powersports, he enjoyed working with his hands and fixing up the adventure toys that came through.
In September 2018, Taylor and friends took his newest “toys” to Payson.
Taylor drove the buggy with a friend’s child in the passenger seat. Another motorist on a dirt bike made a maneuver jeopardizing both parties, prompting Taylor to swerve to avoid a collision and sending his dune buggy into a nearby tree.
The force of the impact allegedly snapped his seat belt and ejected him from the vehicle.
The crash landing resulted in a break in the C5 through C7 vertebrae in his neck. The child passenger was hospitalized for three days but recovered.
Taylor’s hospitalization lasted four months before he stabilized in January 2019. The outlook from his medical team was not bright.
Taylor was informed he’d never regain his mobility, but “he’s just not willing to accept the prognosis,” his mother remarked.
In the last year of treatments, Taylor says he’s begun to feel sensations in his legs again. This has given the family reason to hope.
When researching possible treatments beyond pain management and his physical therapy regiment, the family learned of a clinical trial for people with spinal injuries.
Mrs. Wallace said of the news, “We were watching the videos of tests performed on rats and monkeys and we thought, ‘If the animals are regaining the use of their legs, we’re in.’”
When they contacted the University of Southern California regarding an application, they were informed two other participants had already been selected from the Phoenix area.
Fortunately, there was no limit on local involvement and Taylor would become the third.
After a pre-evaluation, Mrs. Wallace will be transporting her son back and forth weekly from Phoenix to Los Angeles for the six follow-ups.
Taylor and other paralysis sufferers are excited about the potential effects of AXER-204 treatments.
The treatments involve insertion of a bolus – a soluble decoy or “trap preventing the nerve fiber receptors from “seeing” the inhibitors,” according to Stephen Strittmatter, founder of ReNetX Bio, corporate sponsor of the trial Wings For Life.
ReNetX Bio President/CSO George Maynard said there have been “promising results” in preclinical tests. By removing inhibitors and introducing a surrogate protein, the treatment is expected to promote axon growth.
Axons are the threadlike structures on a nerve cell where signals are transmitted through. In the past, broken bones could heal while nerves remained permanently damaged. Now, it is possible to restore motor function through this progressive regenerative therapy.
The trial will be conducted in two phases. The first is limited to six participants. If successful, phase two will be opened to up to forty-two.
The hope and faith the family is putting into the trial is tempered by disheartening expenses.
In the last year, Taylor has constantly been in medical appointments and therapies, “fighting to prevent muscle atrophy,” reported his mother.
She gave up a $60,000 annual income to become a full-time caretaker, and the family has sold almost everything Luke owned to pay off the mounting debts.
Luke’s father Wallace is 78 and retired, unable to help with the caretaking responsibilities or bills.
While Taylor will be compensated for the trial, he says it is not enough to cover the travel costs.
The family is asking for additional community support to help offset the expenses they will incur. They created a GoFundMe page for this purpose, with a goal of $10,000. This is the fourth public funding request they have made since 2018.
In addition, the Wallaces are a praying family and have asked for prayers for a smooth trial. Supporters can follow Taylor’s story on his public page at Facebook.com/LukeTaylorChapter2.
His mother’s faith is as strong as her son’s will, saying. “Luke is determined to walk again, someday.”
