Nonprofit, companies donate care to homeless mom

Family Promise of Greater Phoenix partnered with the National Auto Body Council and Painters Collision Center to present a homeless mom a 2020 Kia Sol donated by Geico.
Angelica Wells became a mother when she adopted her nephews, ages 7 and 8, after her sister died.
To help take care of the children, Wells looked to her mother for support but she passed away three years ago, which prompted her to move her family to Arizona in search of a more sustainable life.
Wells ended up losing her job and her housing shortly after. Hearing Wells’ situation, Family Promise of Greater Phoenix welcomed her family into its program.
“Through her perseverance under challenging situations, Wells impressed staff at Family Promise which led the nonprofit to choose her as the recipient of the vehicle giveaway,” a spokeswoman for the nonprofit said.
“There’s nothing that gives my heart more joy than to see our families’ dreams come true. I’m so proud of Angelica and she deserves what her family is receiving today,” said Family Promise CEO Ted Taylor.
Thanking the companies who helped, he said, “We are all about community solutions. Community is what this is all about and that is what changes the lives of families.”
The NABC Recycled Rides giveaway is made possible with community partners. The 2020 Kia Sol that was donated had previously been damaged and an insurance claim had been made to Geico.
Rather than repair and sell the car, Geico donated it to NABC and it was later fully repaired by Painters Collision Center.
Once repaired, NABC looked to Family Promise to choose a recipient for the donation.
When presented with her new car, Enterprise Rent-A-Car also surprised Wells and her family with a $1,000 gas card.
“I remember feeling down and lost because I didn’t know what to do when we lost our housing. That’s when we got the call to come over to Family Promise,” said Wells.
“Family Promise has kept its promise. I appreciate everyone – Enterprise, Geico, Painters Collision Center, everybody. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Family Promise aims to secure a sustainable and financially sound future for families experiencing homelessness – an issue that has grown 219% over the past three years in the Phoenix Metro area.
Information: FamilyPromiseAZ.org.
