Valley of the Sun’s YMCA’s Outreach Program for Ahwatukee Seniors (Y OPAS for short) recently celebrated volunteers who have contributed to the welfare of our community’s aging population for nearly 21 years.
Nearly 100 attendees applauded the generous service hours of those who helped local, independent seniors by driving them to appointments, spending time to visit them, running quick errands for them, or simply reaching out to make a friendly phone call.
Lifetime honorees, such as George Gonzalez, Ron and Linda Thorton, and Maureen Davies, were thanked for serving since the beginning of Y OPAS, in 2001. Others at the dinner celebration received recognition for the number of miles driven, for recruiting other volunteers into the program, and more.
Y OPAS was formed decades ago as a grassroots effort, said Executive Director Brenda Nichols.
She fondly described what they do as “Ahwatukee residents taking care of Ahwatukee residents.”
Similarly, Leslie Diephuis, Y OPAS Administrator, has described the initiative as a way we naturally give back and meet the needs of our own aging family members.
In fact, some volunteers’ lives have been personally touched by the support Y OPAS offered to their own parents and have since joined as a way to extend the gift of independent living to others.
So far, in 2022, Y OPAS volunteers have donated 1,500 hours of their time and driven over 11,000 miles around town for independent locals over the age of 65.
It seems a wonderful accomplishment, but the reality is that the needs of Ahwatukee’s senior community now outweigh the opportunities Y OPAS clients have.
There are currently 150 volunteers on the roster to serve 400 clients; a ratio that has made it an operational necessity to limit services clients can receive to two per week.
This means a senior citizen without a local family member who can check in on them regularly and provide this type of friendly help must choose between getting to necessary appointments and engaging in social activities.
This less-than-ideal scenario has Y OPAS seeking more compassionate, dedicated, and caring volunteers to join the team immediately.
At Y OPAS, there are a variety of ways to brighten the day of a senior citizen.
About 50% of the service needs are driving related. It could be that a volunteer takes the client in for a doctor’s appointment, or, it could be something as simple as dropping them off to get their hair done while on the way to running other errands.
For those who might enjoy a more
personal connection, phone volunteers can take a few minutes to check up on a client each week and ask how their day is going.
For those who are able, there is also an opportunity to visit with a client in the comforts of their home and talk about life, play cards, enjoy a televised sport together, or help prepare a grocery list.
For those with fix-it skills, they might check the client’s air filter or replace a lightbulb here and there, but Nichols emphasized that no volunteers are expected to do housework or chores.
“Our clients want to be independent for as long as possible,” Diephuis added. “Our volunteers understand that.”
Volunteers with a creative side could assist with monthly event planning
such as luncheons or this May’s ice cream social. Volunteers could help set up the group space at the Desert Foothills YMCA location or serve food while clients socialize.
“Volunteers get to pick and choose how much or how little they participate,” said Nichols, and every bit matters dearly to the clients who benefit from the program. Retirees, college students, and stay-at-home parents are sought to provide care in daytime hours during the week, but there are numerous opportunities for locals to volunteer on the weekends.
“They might need a ride to church,” Diephuis offered as an example.
Those who are interested in joining the Y OPAS volunteer team can do so by clicking on the “Become a Volunteer” link on the YMCA’s dedicated program page. Each must pass a basic background check and, if needed, a MVD check to ensure client safety.
Learn more and apply today at valleyymca.org/opas/
