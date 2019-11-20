Dr. Cameron Call and Horizon Chiropractic Center in Ahwatukee are throwing another of their popular Ladies Night Pampering events 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at the Ahwatukee Foothills Family YMCA to raise funds for their annual community support campaign.
“Our local YMCA does so much for our community and this is another great opportunity to give back and support a wonderful cause all while having a lot of fun,” Call said.
In 2019, Ahwatukee Foothills Family YMCA committed to distributing $85,000 in financial assistance to ensure that every type of family has access to all Y activities no one is turned away based on an inability to pay.
It also committed to having 125 families participate in the Togetherhood Community Service program, providing 250+ military families with subsidized membership to access our programs and supplementing more than 1,925 senior memberships to engage them in healthy living activities.
The Y also is training 75 adult volunteers to coach and model core values to their own and others’ children in youth sports, Call noted.
The Ahwatukee Foothills Y Outreach Program for Ahwatukee Seniors currently serves 480 local residents.
“Aging in place is an important factor for many seniors and the Y OPAS program assists older adults in order for them to live fulfilling and rewarding lives,” Call said, noting volunteers last year helped seniors get to over 8,880 appointments.
They “drove over 70,000 miles to ensure that seniors were able to go to their doctor appointments, grocery shopping and errands,” Call said.
Y OPAS hosted many social events for older adults and installed safety equipment in our seniors’ homes.
“The support our Ahwatukee community provides through the annual campaign allows the Y to continue its mission and bring together children, teens, adults, and families of all incomes and backgrounds, to ensure everyone has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive,” Call said, adding:
“The Ahwatukee Foothills Family YMCA is stepping up and stepping in to meet our community’s challenges and strengthen us for the future.”
The campaign’s goal of $181,000 will leverage funds “to provide community members with the support they need to thrive,” Call said.
Tickets to Ladies Night are $20 and all proceeds will go directly the YMCA. Price of admission includes dinner from local favorite Fresko: Mediterranean Kitchen, drinks from Leverage Wines, dessert from Crumbl Cookies and all pampering services from more than 20 local businesses participating.
The YMCA is also providing free childcare during the event.
Pampering services include hand massage, foot massage, chair massage, facials, manicures, lip and eyebrow waxing, joint stretching, energy healing, yoga, hairstyling and makeup tutorials.
Raffle prizes will also be given away throughout the evening and women will have plenty of opportunities to shop for the holidays during the event.
Information: 602-753-7782. Tickets can be purchased at the door or via EventBrite at ladiesnightatthey.eventbrite.com.
