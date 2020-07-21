Any business owner who’s waited patiently for building permits and state licensing to come through knows it can be an interminable and nail-biting time as doors can’t open until all paperwork is in place.
Imagine, then, the reaction of Montessori Peace Academy owner/operator Lauren De Hart when, on the day Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order was issued, she received notice her final inspection for her license to operate her Montessori Peace Academy was finally set.
Along with construction delays already surmounted, this was yet another roadblock in the dream of opening her own Montessori school.
But it is one the Ahwatukee native overcame.
“We were at a standstill and unable to really have time to enroll kids,” recalled De Hart, who matriculated at Kyrene schools in Ahwatukee and graduated from Desert Vista High School. “It was a very complicated timeline.”
Montessori Peace Academy did conduct a limited summer camp program that concludes July 24. But the period spent waiting for permits and the Arizona Department of Education license also gave time to make adjustments for the new rules and procedures her school, along with all public and private schools, required due to the pandemic.
At her new school property, De Hart undertook additional changes. First, she replaced all her newly-installed pump soap dispensers with automatic soap dispensers.
Then she initiated a “new shoe” plan requiring incoming students to bring a new pair of shoes with them to be used only in indoor spaces. When the children go to the outside play area, they will change into their “street shoes.”
“We are trying to keep our indoor places as clean as possible,” explained De Hart.
Other protocols put in place include the staff and students having their temperatures taken before entering the school. And, for now, parents will not be allowed inside the school, but instead must drop off and pick up their children curbside where they’ll be met by teachers in masks.
Even with the smaller class size, social distancing will be encouraged and children will be spread out during their snack and lunch times.
Montessori is much more than a business for De Hart; it is a long-term passion that began at age 16 when, as her first employment, she took a job at Ahwatukee’s Montessori Educare, now closed.
She started in aftercare with Montessori Educare in 2008 and remained with them through 10 years, progressing professionally as her own education advanced.
“While attending NAU, I’d come home to work summers and school breaks at Montessori Educare,” she said. “I moved back to Ahwatukee in 2014 after graduating from NAU, and that was my first official year of leading.”
During that time, she also was getting her first Montessori credential. She taught at Montessori Educare from 2014 to 2018 as lead/curriculum coordinator until the school closed.
De Hart pursued advanced degrees in the Montessori Method of Education, the child-centered educational approach developed by Italian physician Maria Montessori.
The majority of her advanced studies were at the Southwest Institute for Montessori Studies in Mesa, but the last classes required to earn her master’s in Montessori Education were completed at Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore.
“In my training, it seemed there was a stereotype that Montessori schools were either chaotic and lacked discipline or the teachers were overly harsh/cold,” she said.
“As Montessorians, we use the Montessori method to help the children with functional independence, and let children work at their own pace. But I’m also here to say we are in the business to raise kind, compassionate children who care about those around them.”
She said she knew she wanted a smaller Montessori school so she might meet her goals to nurture the children ages three to six years.
“I opened Montessori Peace Academy to be a space where we celebrated being a small, tight-knit community, much like Ahwatukee itself,” said De Hart, whose parents Mike and Mariyn Zadravec live nearby the same house De Hart, now married to Dillon De Hart, grew up in.
Before the pandemic, De Hart said, her goal was to engage the children in community service projects, and host family fun nights to bring everyone together.
“Now, our focus has shifted to more individual practice and how to stay safe within the class,” she said.
She said all the difficulties endured to open this single-classroom school have already been well worth the effort.
“I wanted to open my own school because I wanted complete autonomy. I’ve worked in a few other Montessori schools, but they were very short-lived. During both Montessori trainings, I had to do a large number of observation hours and practice-teaching hours,” she said.
“I was in tons of schools around Arizona and I started to look at some of the compromises other teachers were making to have the job, and I thought a lot about the difficulties I had as a teacher. Unfortunately, Admin often make decisions that sound good but aren’t practical in the class, or are frustrating for the teachers.”
She said that as both director and lead teacher, “I get to make all decisions that best benefit my kiddos and have a small, very connected group.
“Montessori Peace Academy’s motto is ‘Small School, Big Community,’” she added. “Ahwatukee is often said to have that small town feel in a big city and we’re the tiny school that tries to keep those small town connections.”
De Hart’s Montessori Peace Academy, 1331 E. Chandler Blvd., opens for the fall term Aug. 3.
For now, it will be able to accommodate only 10 children in order to comply with the Arizona Department of Education’s guidelines regarding physical distancing.
De Hart said she’s received multiple inquiries for enrollment and wouldn’t be where she is without the support of her family and the parents of her former students.
“They’ve helped me get this school up and running, and helped me realize my dreams,” she said.
Information: MontessoriPeaceAcademy.com, MsLauren@MontessoriPeaceAcademy.com, or 602-675-9501.
