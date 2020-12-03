The show must go on and as Horizon Honors Theatre Arts Department has found out – like virtually every other performing troupe – “going on” is challenging when trying to put on a show during a pandemic.
But the young thespians at the Ahwatukee school are going forward with a special online performance of “Clue: Stay at Home (High School Edition).”
The virtual performance “is a departure from their norm but the director and the student-performers are so excited to try something new,” Horizon Honors spokeswoman Melissa Hartley said.
The show will be presented multiple times, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 as well as, 3:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5; 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Tickets can be purchased at broadwayondemand.com/channels/details/horizon-honors-theatre-arts.
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie – which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game – Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.
The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth, the guests race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.
Clue is the comedy whodunit that Hartley said “will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out who did it, where and with what.”
The cast includes narrators Abbi van Amerongen, Emilio Cardinale, Emily Hoffman, and Nya Salahdeen; Ben Raimondo as Wadsworth, Bonnie Wanstreet playing Yvette, Kate Cochrane as Miss Scarlet, Olivia Carter as Mrs. Peacock, Sadie Rich as Mrs. White and Noah Dinardo as Colonel Mustard.
Also performing are Abe Newsum as Professor Plum, Matt Mouffe as Mr. Green, Lauren Taylor as the Cook, Singing-Telegram Girl and Backup Cop; Grady Newsum as Mr. Boddy, The Motorist and Chief of Police; Hannah Diffey as the Newscaster, Unexpected Cop and Backup Cop.
Understudies and swings include Abe Newsum, Grady Newsum, Lauren Taylor, Brailey McDaniel, and Liam Perez.
The crew includes Student Director Bre Lewellen, Student Tech Director Annaliese Hensel, and Stage Manager Kendra Newman. Rachel Harris is assistant student director and vocal sound. Morgan Harris is assistant stage manager.
Morgan Kleinjans is in charge of props; Payton Anglemyer is hair & makeup coordinator; promotions are handled by Hasley McDaniel and Mika Dubey; graphic design by Yaniv Golden; costume designer by Elisabeth Fear.
Other crew members include Tamsyn Greger, music and sound effects; Jesse Igoe, lightboard; Tyler Agostini and Connor Davis are on spotlights; Liam Perez and Brailey McDaniel are male and female swing, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.