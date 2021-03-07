Karah Moreland is continuing a family tradition of serving her country.
The 2020 Mountain Pointe High School graduate entered the U.S. Navy last November – becoming the fourth generation of Moreland family members to have served the nation.
After graduating as a junior, Moreland decided she wanted to join the Navy as an information system technician in order to learn new skills outside of a traditional school setting.
“I’ve never done anything related to computers, so I thought learning how to fix computers on ships would be interesting,” Moreland said. “I haven’t started my IT training yet but I’ve had the opportunity to learn a lot about Navy life.”
Military service apparently is in her DNA.
Her parents, Kristie and Will Moreland of Ahwatukee, are Army veterans. They each served six and a half years and got out of the Army a year apart, she in 2000 and he a year later, as E5-sergeants.
“We met half way around the world in Kitzingen, Germany, in 1996,” said Kristie. “We married a year later in November 1997 at a German courthouse – or Rathaus, as it is called in Germany.”
Kristie’s late father served four years in the Army in Viet Nam, leaving as a specialist, and Will’s late father was a Seaman for four years. Both men were buried with full military honors.
Karah also has three great uncles on her mother’s side who served – two Marines and one Army – while two male cousins served in the Navy and a female cousin currently is serving in the Navy as well.
Karah’s paternal great grandfather was an Army aircraft mechanic.
“I’ve had a lot of family members in the military, but I’m not exactly sure what they did,” said Karah. “I’m excited to learn about that – the experience of being in the military.”
Karah will have the chance to learn this while based at Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station in Escambia County, Florida, home to Naval Aviation Schools, Naval Education Training Command Headquarters and The Blue Angels.
Known as the “Cradle of Naval Aviation,” NAS Pensacola serves as the launching point for the flight training of every naval aviator, naval flight officer and enlisted aircrew member.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Karah is part of a global emphasis on protecting America.
According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities and capacity.
“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Karah said she is most proud of being selected for a leadership role during boot camp.
“At boot camp, I was medical yeoman,” said Karah. “That put me in a leadership position working closely with the RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) to make sure all the paperwork was squared away, and that people’s appointments were lined up. So, that was nice being in a leadership position while still being a recruit.”
Her parents were proud of her decision to follow in their military footsteps.
“My father was in the Navy, so I’m just really super proud of her,” said Will Moreland. “Karah graduated high school a year early and we had a family discussion about what her next steps were going to be. She came up with this idea to join the Navy all by herself, and her mother and I were from the beginning 100 percent behind her.
“For me, my military service widened my perspective of what it meant to be a global citizen. I met so many people from the United States and around the world during my time serving. Inside the military I learned about leadership and personal development.”
Karah is proud not only of upholding a family tradition but upholding the Navy’s tradition as well.
“I’m really excited to learn more about America and the different people that make up America,” she said. “When I got to Corry Station, there were people from all over. I think it’s really good to meet people from all walks of life. Being able to meet new people and learn about where they’re from and their cultures. Now we’re all coming together.”
As a veteran, Will Moreland wants his daughter, as well as those she is serving with to know how grateful he is for their service.
“Anybody that’s reading this, I would like to thank them for their service,” added Will. “If they have not served and they have the opportunity to serve, I would really admonish them to serve.
“I don’t think you get any more sense of pride than when you put on the United States military uniform and contribute to the freedom that we all enjoy.”
The Navy Office Of Community Outreach contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.