The women’s club Ahwatukee Foothills Friends and Neighbors has been busy helping an animal rescue shelter and setting up meetings.
Recently AFFAN presented a check for $3,145 to Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, which was founded in 2008 as a grassroots response to the housing crisis that left thousands of people displaced and thousands of pets abandoned.
Lost Our Home Founder and Executive Director Jodi Polanski worked as a local mortgage banker during that time and witnessed these devastating results firsthand.
Pets were abandoned in foreclosed homes, often without food or water. Others were forced into shelters—their owners having no other choice. With the second highest foreclosure rates, and the second highest shelter-euthanasia rates, Maricopa County was experiencing a crisis and no existing service was designed to address the needs of both people and pets.
Over time, it has not only found new homes for thousands of cats and dogs but also has set up a variety of programs such as temporary shelter for pets of struggling owners, a mobile pet food bank and other programs that can be found at lost-ourhome.org.
AFFAN holds an annual ice cream social and bazaar fundraiser and Charity Chairwoman Angie Gray and President Sylvia Shippey recently presented a check for the money it raised to Shari Griswold of Lost Our Home.
Meanwhile, AFFAN has two meetings set for this month – including its first in-person monthly meeting since the pandemic.
The first meeting, at 1 p.m. June 20, is a Zoom session with a program titled “Transition with Dignity for Seniors.”
Carol Phillips, a senior real estate specialist and author of a book titled “Transitions with Dignity” will discuss how she equips, educates and inspires seniors and their families to make informed choices and empowered decisions concerning their future lifestyle goals.
People in the planning stages or who need to make changes fast can seek her out to develop and implement a plan and a solution. Register at affanwomensgroup@gmail.com. An email will be sent the morning of the presentation with the Zoom link.
At 11:30 a.m. June 28, the club will hold a Mexican buffet with a program titled “Foraging the Desert” by Kelly Athena.
Athena will demonstrate how she forages local plants for food from back yards. There will be samples of Sonoran Desert foods. Kelly also teaches a foraging class at the Desert Botanical Garden. Cost of the buffet is $18.
Email affanwomensgroup@gmail.com for instructions on registration, location and payment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.