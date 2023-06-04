Ahwatukee executive raising money to help grieving children and adults

Helping grieving children, teens, adults and families to better handle the resulting emotions and turmoil is the focus of Stepping Stones to Hope, a local nonprofit hosting support camps each summer.
Ahwatukee business owner and author Anthony S. Williams has been involved as a volunteer with the nonprofit for over 20 years.
His empathy and compassion are born from losses of his own, both as a teenager and an adult.
Williams became a volunteer in 2001, two years before Stepping Stones of Hope became a nonprofit.
He volunteered originally at the organization’s Camp Paz, then served as a board member for three years before becoming director of a camp dedicated to teens 13-8 in 2013.
This marks his 10th anniversary in the role.
Noting that the nonprofit hasn’t hosted a camp since 2019 due to COVID-19, Williams and other volunteers are excited for to hold their first in four years.
Currently, he is raising money to ensure Camp Reach will be funded for a few years into the future. His current mission is to raise $20,000.
Camp Paz is geared especially for children and Camp Reach is dedicated to teens. They cost approximately $6,500 to 7,500 annually to operate.
Williams has raised over $13,000; yet, after seeing how the pandemic and inflation have sapped donations, he’s set his sights to fund for the future.
Williams, business partner Marc Ortega and their business, Mosaic Financial Associates, are offering a matching donations through June 19.
This year’s Camp Reach is June 23 - 25 and registration can be made online.
Williams, president of Mosaic Financial Associates, his fundraising goal this year was inspired after reading “Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies” by Jim Collins and Jerry I. Porras.
“I go BHIG,” he laughed, spelling out the acronym in the book for “Big Hairy Audacious Goals.”
“After exceeding the $10,000 goal, it only made sense to push to $20,000 and fund three years of Camp Reach. This being the case, Mosaic will match all donations up to $5,000 from now until June 19.”
He said working with the bereaved and often shell-shocked teenagers following a death in their family is inspiring as he watches them connect with each other.
Their name tags include not only their own name, but that of the loved one they lost.
“Anyone who attends camp has had someone who’s passed,” said Williams. “There are strong connections established between these teens.”
Williams leads teens in a wealth of physical and mental activities to help them face their loss.
Teenagers can attend any of Stepping Stones of Hope family camps with their parents and siblings. However, Camp Reach is the dedicated camp for teens. Other family camps they can attend with parents of siblings include Camp Paz, Camp Samantha and One Day at Camp.
Camps are held at Spirit in the Desert Retreat Center in Carefree, and at Whispering Hope Ranch in Payson.
As an author of five books Williams has plenty to keep him busy, but he says his involvement with Stepping Stones of Hope has enriched his life.
“Death is hard for everyone, and it is a blessing to have this platform,” said Williams, a nationally renown public speaker.
An Arizona State University alum and Ahwatukee resident since 1989, Williams recalled how he learned of the nonprofit.
“Twenty years ago, after repeatedly hearing, ‘if you are calling about Camp Paz, a retreat to remember, please leave a message’ when calling my client, Chip Finch’s voicemail, the question I asked Chip was ‘What is Camp Paz?’”
“Chip shared with me the details of the camp and the impact he was having with kids and families experiencing a grief loss. My thought at the time was I wanted to do more than write checks. I wanted to be involved directly,” he recalled.
“Chip invited me to a camp, and the rest is history.”
Chip Charles Finch, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. After volunteering at a similar grieving camp for children in Ohio, Finch returned to Arizona to complete his residency and noted there was no such camp in the Valley.
In 1999 he began the nonprofit with one camp – Camp Paz for Kids/Adults, which evolved into Stepping Stones of Hope in 2003.
Stepping Stones now has dozens of programs and camps touching lives of children, teens, families and adults.
It is a move Finch has never regretted.
“Death is a difficult concept for children to grasp,” Finch said.
“Our weekend programs provide a safe place for these children to express themselves; through art, music, role-playing, and a lot of talking and laughing. Kids learn about death and dying and they learn how to begin to cope,” he said.
Finch explained grieving adults accompanying their children and teens are included in the program.
“At the same time, in a nearby location, adult family members are also learning to explore their grief through journaling, music, art, self-care, relaxation, and dialogue. They discover ways they can best support the children who share their loss.”
Stepping Stones of Hope designed a program for grieving adults, whether or not they have dependent children living with them. This camp is called Journeys, Pathways to Healing.
Like the other camps, this camp helps adults better understand and manage their grief following the death of a loved one. The next Journeys Camp is Aug. 19-20.
Stepping Stones of Hope is a volunteer-driven organization and interested persons are invited to apply online to help at weekend or day camp programs in various roles.
“I’m not sure I don’t get more out of this than the teens,” Williams said.
Information: SteppingStonesOfHope.org or 602-264-7520.
