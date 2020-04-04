Kyrene schools may be closed but that hasn’t stopped a group of Cerritos Elementary kids from maintaining their participation in the school’s running club.
They are part of a virtual running club – eager to learn small plastic feet that can be strung into a necklace that’s topped off with a much bigger yellow plastic foot to show they’ve achieved “10-mile” status.
The Cerritos Runners Club resumed last fall after a three-year absence.
Students during recess on Tuesdays would run laps around the school field, earning a small plastic foot every four laps – the equivalent of a mile.
“The weekly running club was hugely successful” said parent Sarah Woods, whose fourth-grade son Iden concurred.
“I enjoy running and looked forward to each week,” he said. “I like the fact that they gave me a foot for a necklace after running a mile.”
So far, 348 students have participated in the Cerritos Running Club this year and logged a total 1,658 miles with 66 each running 10.
Iden just before spring break earned “20 mile” status.
Students can choose to run as many laps as they like during recess. Each lap is kept track of in a folder and feet are given to students in their classroom.
Though schools are closed, second-grade teacher Eileen Byrne-Quinn and PTO development coordinator Janie Miller weren’t about to let the Runners Club get grounded.
They notified parents that the Running Club has gone virtual, telling them in an email:
“We would like to keep this wonderful activity going during the school closure. It is very important to stay active and get some fresh air (while social distancing, of course!)”
To participate, students use a “miles log sheet” to track their progress.
To report their completed miles, a parent or guardian should sign the form and submit it to the PTO following the directions on the form.
Feet earned will be delivered to each child’s teacher to pass out when students return to school.
