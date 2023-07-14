Ahwatukee prof seeks help for homeless outreach

As the pandemic-triggered rise in homelessness across the Valley continues unabated, an Ahwatukee professor at Arizona State University hopes people who open the hearts to the nonprofit he founded under the university’s auspices.
“The unsheltered population in Maricopa County has grown by 34% since the pandemic,” said Dr. Neal Lester, ASU Foundation Professor English and founding director of Project Humanities.
“An estimated 5,000 unsheltered people are living on the streets,” he continued. “This population is often displaced and has lost basic necessities as Arizona grapples with how to handle this crisis.”
Phoenix officials have been grappling with the growing problem for over two years as the ranks of unsheltered people grow in many parts of the city, but especially in an ear downtown.
Project Humanities has been serving this vulnerable population since 2011, aiding over 18,220 people since its inception.
Lester frames its mission as “to humanely assist unsheltered individuals in Phoenix through a year-round collaborative community service effort by providing clothes, shoes, and toiletries.”
“The object of this outreach is to aid those in need of basic life amenities and to do so compassionately, respectfully and efficiently,” said Lester, who oversees with his small staff a two-part operation to accomplish that objective.
First is the collection and assembly of donated items, especially hygine products such as toothpaste, dental floss, disposable razors, toothbrushes, and deodorant; new underwear and shoes in all sizes; and clothing, especially summer pants in all sizes.
People also can make tax-deductible cash donations.
Items can be dropped off at the ASU Community Services Building, 200 E. Curry Road, Tempe, 2-4 p.m. every Friday or at the ASU Project Humanities office on the ASU Tempe campus.
Project Humanities needs volunteers to help sort donations every Friday.
The sorting is an integral piece of the other major component of Project Humanities’ outreach to unsheltered people at the Human Services Campus in downtown Phoenix.
Every other Saturday, volunteers of all ages from all segments of society gather at the Human Services Campus, 1206 W. Madison St., at 6:15 a.m. The next Service Saturday outreach is this Saturday, July 15.
Why sorting is important is because all items, particularly the clothing, are arranged in an. orderly fashion and each volunteer accompanies a person experiencing homeless as they make their choices – almost as if they were shopping with a “personal shopper” consultant..
This approach to distributing the items helps restore some of the client’s dignity.
Lester is passionate about his believe that Project Humanities’ outreach program just doesn’t give clients something. The volunteers are rewarded as well, even if they aren’t looking for a reward or recognition.
“Having shepherded this outreach for 10 years now,” Lester said, “I know well the transformative power of extending kindness, companionship, and basic humanity to those who are most often denied and through no fault of their own.”
This operation is unique because clients are treated to a “shopping experience” and are paired with a volunteer “personal shopper” to guide them through the process. “We also welcome volunteers and partners intergenerationally, cross-communally, and multi-professionally,” Lester adds.
For more information: facebook.com/projecthumanities, projecthumanities@asu.edu or projecthumanities.asu.edu.
