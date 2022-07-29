Around Ahwatukee

Kyrene Resource Center seeks supplies for kids
The Kyrene Resource Center is collecting school supplies for needy kids in the district’s schools.
Stuff the Bus donations can be dropped off on Thursdays from 2:30-5 p.m. at the center, 1330 E. Dava Drive, Tempe, next to Kyrene de los Ninos School. People with questions can call 480-541-4772.
At this time, the center can only accept new food, hygiene, school supplies and gently used school clothes.
‘H.O.L.I. Bowlers’ tournament to support orphanage
Hands of Love International ministry, which evolved from a mission trip sponsored by Mountain Park Church in Ahwatukee, is holding a H.O.L.I. Bowlers Tournament to raise money for the construction of an orphanage in Honduras. The group has grown into an international rescue group that helps children who live in extreme poverty in both Honduras and Nicaragua. Charity
The event will be 6-9 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Main Event, 8545 S. Emerald Drive, Tempe, and will feature a raffle, awards, food and fun.
Registration is $500 for a team with a maximum six players and $100 for individuals.
Registration: brenda@handsofloveinternational.org, 602-762-2245 or handsofloveinternational.org. People who can’t attend can directly contribute to the group at handsofloveinternational.org.
Festival of Lights seeks business, individual support
A group of residents and board members of the Foothills Community Association are fundraising for the annual display of lights in the medians of Chandler Boulevard between 24th Street and Desert Foothills Parkway.
The annual cost of setting up and tearing down the display – along, of course, with the cost of electricity – exceeds $110,000 and even though both the Foothills and Club West homeowners associations have supported this in the past with annual contributions – usually $50,000 and $25,000 respectively – the holiday effort requires the support of individuals, groups and businesses.
There are several ways to help: people can make a donation at gofundme.com (search by “foothills festival of lights;” or they can send a check with :Foothills Holiday Lights Donation” in the memo field to Premier, attention Jatana Wylie, 3930 S. Alma School Road, Chandler AZ 85248. Information: cmcneish@cox.net or 480-221-9090.
Ironwood Library offers some programs
Ironwood Library, 4333 E Chandler Blvd,, Ahwatukee, is offering regular and special programs. Unless otherwise noted, free tickets are required and available 30 minutes before programs’ start times at the library’s information desk. For more information: phoenixpubliclibrary.org.
Babytimes
Babies ages birth to 23 months, accompanied by a favorite adult, will enjoy songs, rhymes, books, and interactive fun every Tuesday, 10:30-11:10 a.m. Space is limited to 10 families.
Toddlertimes
Toddlers ages 24-36 months, accompanied by a favorite adult, will enjoy songs, rhymes, books, and interactive fun every Thursday, 10:30-11:10 a.m. Space is limited to 10 families.
Full STEAM ahead for kids
Children ages 5-11 explore hands-on creative ways to design, experiment, and invent every Saturday, 2:00-3:00 p.m., in this weekly Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) program. Space is limited to 10 families.
Book Club
Adult readers 18+ can meet up with fellow adventuresome bibliophiles to share their thoughts about each month’s selection the first Wednesday of each month, 5:00-5:45 p.m. On Aug. the discussion will be about Night Came with Many Stars by Simon Van Booy and on Sept. 7 The End of Your Life Book Club by Will Schwalbe.
Red Cross Blood Drive
People ages 16 and over can give the gift of blood at the American Red Cross Blood Drive Aug. 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Appointments are recommended and can be made at redcrossblood.org. Select the “Donating Blood” option for an appointment. Walk-in donations are also welcome, as available. Masks are optional.
Next Chapter Book Club
This inclusive community-based book club is designed for people ages 12+ with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have a desire to make friends, explore their community, and read (regardless of current reading ability). This weekly gathering is free every Wednesday, beginning Sept. 7 from 3-4 p.m. Space is limited to eight participants. Online registration is required and available in the Calendar section of the library’s website.
Backyard Gardening
Using Master Gardener techniques, adults ages 18+ can learn the basics of gardening, watering, reading a planting calendar specifically for the Valley, and about additional desert landscaping resources. This info will be presented by local community & sustainability nonprofit organization Keep Phoenix Beautiful on 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 10.
Kyrene teacher named a top ten candidate
Rodney “Scott” Harnisch, a music teacher at Kyrene del Norte Dual Language Academy in Tempe has been named a top 10 candidate for the 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year award by the Arizona Educational Foundation, one of the highest honors bestowed upon Arizona’s public school teachers.
Harnisch has received the National Education Association Foundation Award for Teaching Excellence, which is granted to educators for their dedication to the profession, community, professional development, and attention to diversity and advocacy. He has also been the recipient of awards from the Arizona Education Association and multiple arts grants that benefit his students.
“As I begin my 30th year in the Kyrene School District, I am incredibly grateful to have been named a top 10 finalist for Arizona’s Teacher of the Year,” Harnisch shared. “To be given this distinction is incredible, and I am truly honored to be the vessel to share stories of teachers in my district and state with others. I have had the privilege of teaching alongside some of the finest educators and as a result, they have contributed to this honor.
Candidates will undergo a final review process that will narrow the field to five finalists who will be named “Ambassadors for Excellence.”
An awards ceremony will take place on Oct. 15.
Ahwatukee Kiwanis lists speakers at its meetings
The Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club is always looking for new members and invites interested people to attend one of their weekly meetings at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Biscuits restaurant, 4623 E. Elliott Road in the Safeway plaza. People also are invited to hear the speakers.
Speakers who will appear and the dates are: July 28, Stacey Travers, LD 12 House candidate; Aug. 11, Amanda Nosbisch, One Small Step/Clothes Cabin; Aug. 25 Kyle Ross, Kyrene Digital Academy principal.
Local American Legion Post always seeking new members
Men and women who served in the Armed Forces are always invited to join Ahwatukee American Legion Post 64, which meets 4-5 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the Ahwatukee Rec Center, 5001 E. Cheyenne Drive, Ahwatukee.
The post’s mission is to “enhance the well-being of America’s veterans, their families, our military and our communities by devotion to mutual helpfulness.”
Information: Americanlegionpost64.com or 480-326-4656.
