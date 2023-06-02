3 Ahwatukee students earned P.E.O. honors

Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) International has awarded competitive STAR Scholarships to three Ahwatukee students – to Makayla Carroll, Paige Greenfield and Katie Ritchie.
Makayla and Paige graduated last week from Mountain Pointe High School and Katie earned her diploma at the same time from Desert Vista.
“All three young women are outstanding members of their high school and greater communities and are part of the 1,000 women across the United States and Canada who received the 2023 STAR Scholarship,” a P.E.O. spokeswoman said.
Makayla plans to attend Howard University and double major in psychology and human physiology, working on a pre-med track. She ranked in the top 5% of her class and has been involved in sports and student organizations, performed community service and completed several internships during her time at Mountain Pointe.
Paige plans to attend Purdue University and major in electrical engineering and computer science. She was the valedictorian of her graduating class and earned an associates of science from Rio Salado College.
She has been involved in sports and robotics club, performed community service and has performed with Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre. Paige also earned an Outdoor Emergency Care certification.
Katie plans to attend Arizona State University, Barrett The Honors College and major in public service and public policy. She ranked in the top 5% of her class and she has been involved in student council and other student organizations, performed community service and completed internships as well.
P.E.O. has been celebrating women helping women for more than 150 years.
Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 122,000 women pursue educational goals by providing nearly $415 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.
The sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education while supporting and motivating them.
In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.
What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with nearly 5,800 chapters.
To learn more about P.E.O., its educational philanthropies and women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org.
