Ahwatukee revving up for 2 charity car shows

Gearheads, get ready: Two big car shows benefiting local charities are coming to Ahwatukee in November offering prizes, raffles, food trucks and a variety of makes, models and generations of cars and trucks to ogle.
First, the 18th annual Ahwatukee Car Show hosted by the Ahwatukee Community Swim, Tennis and Event Center will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Ahwatukee Park, 4700 E. Warner Road. It’ll benefit Dogs 4 Vets.
Susan Rast, the center’s director, said the show attracts a wide variety of cars and trucks, from classic cars to hot rods to more contemporary models with unique paint jobs or “daily drivers” that are in perfect shape.
“It is amazing, the condition some of these vehicle are in,” Rast said. “They’re just pristine.”
A second major Ahwatukee Car Show, this one to benefit Hope for the Homeless, will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 26 at Mountain Park Church, 16461 S. 48th St. It’s organized by the Goodman Taylor Team.
Both shows are free to attend, and it’s free to register a vehicle online at ahwatukeecarshow.com for the show on Nov. 26. That show will raise money by raffling a 1963 Ford Galaxie 500 convertible.
For the show Nov. 12 at Ahwatukee Park, vehicle owners can register online this year at ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com (click “events” and “car show”) or in person at the center and up until 8:45 a.m. the day of the show. Cost is $20 in advance; $25 the day of the show per vehicle.
Last year’s show at Ahwatukee Park was one of the biggest ever, featuring about 75 cars, Rast said. Because it is held the day after Veterans Day, the event will have patriotic elements, and registration is free for veterans.
“We’ll begin the show with ASU Air Force ROTC and raising the flag,” Rast said. “We’ll have a bagpiper again. It’s always a great way to start the show.”
Owners can register a vehicle in one of eight categories: antique classic (pre-1965), classic (1965-85), custom cars, trucks, convertibles, exotic cars, muscle/hot rod (1965-75) and daily driver (stock, non-modified).
Trophies are given for first and second place winners along with best in show and sponsor’s choice. Judges base their decision on the number of points an entry racks up.
Thomas Berkebile of Ahwatukee entered his black 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup truck in the trucks category and his burgundy 2011 Chevy Camaro SS as a daily driver.
He’s had the Silverado since it was new and bought the Camaro seven years ago, and says they’re special because they’re all original and still look new.
“Both of them have won there before,” Berkebile said. “It might happen again—you never know.”
The Camaro also is eye-catching because of its metallic paint, which came stock from the factory, and the Silverado has a Z71 off-road package—not that it gets out much.
“They’re kept in the garage and I have a Toyota I use to get around,” Berkebile said. “They hardly get used. The only time they get out is when I go to car shows.”
He added, “If you look at any vehicle that’s used every day, most of them are beat up, and that’s why mine are a little bit special.”
The paint on both vehicles is “like a mirror,” Berkebile said, because he uses a clay bar to keep it looking snazzy. Clay bars remove contaminants embedded in the clear coat that make it feel bumpy and helps prevent scratches.
Berkebile’s advice for anyone who wants a show-quality vehicle is to prep the paint with the clay bar and then use a good wax, and to keep the interior fresh with a product such as Meguiar’s or Mothers for leather treatment and interior detailing.
And he did admit he plans to drag race the Camaro on a track at some point.
“It’s fast enough that it ought to do pretty good,” he said, because of its 450-horsepower engine.
But, he noted, “Any more that’s nothing,” because the Dodge Demon has an 840-horsepower stock motor.
Rast said car owners enjoy their show because “we are respectful of their vehicles and take extra steps to make sure their cars remain clean,” she said. They put down tarps so the dirt won’t get on tires.
She encourages people to ask questions about the cars, saying people learn something every time they come. Most owners sit in chairs next to their vehicle and are happy to chat.
“It’s like they’re talking about their child,” Rast said.
