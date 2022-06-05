The “Cybercat Robotics” club at the Summit School of Ahwatukee recently competed in an international robotics competition in Dallas and bested teams from around the world, with one team landing 4th place for teamwork Summit’s teams competed in the “VEX IQ Challenge,” an annual competition for elementary and middle school students that showcases their hand-made VEX robots. This year’s challenge, titled “Pitching In,” asked them to develop robots that collected and flung as many balls as possible into a basket.
There’s a challenge for students to build off every year.
At first, they are given the tools to build a basic robot that performs the functions of the challenge at a minimal level. Then it’s up to the students to improve their robots, engineering them to gain more points in the challenge.
On its website, the company, “VEX Robotics’’ describes itself as the “STEM solution to your classroom,” a message that Summit teacher Jeremy Douwstra embraces as the world has become more and more mechanized.
“STEM careers are the careers of the future,” Douwstra said. “You look at the autonomous Waymo cars that are driving around, well, these are going to be the kids that are the future of the next Waymo cars, or whatever that next autonomous technology that we are going to have is.”
Douwstra is the innovation and technology coordinator at Summit and he’s excited to see students learn skills that they can apply in their academic future and beyond.
“We’re talking about the 21st century skills that students and adults need to have; communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity.”
Constructing their own robots can feel daunting at the beginning, but students learn to problem solve themselves with limited hands-on assistance from their teacher, who is not allowed to build the device for the kids.
“It’s almost destined to not work at the beginning,” explained team member Camille Van Kirk. “Because there’s a bunch of different things that could go wrong: mechanisms and parts that could fall off and make your robot fail. I think that is the hardest part.”
Douwstra credits the club’s success to students’ desire to be hands-on, in addition to having a successful track record.
“I think success breeds more success,” Douwstra sayid.
The club began in 2017, and in their first year as a club one of their teams won a STEM Research and Project Award at a tournament in Queen Creek. Since then, Summit students have had the opportunity to travel across the country to compete in various events including the Create U.S. Open in Iowa last April.
This year’s world competition in Dallas recognized the need to empower more women to enter STEM fields. Summit’s team of all fourth-grade girls, “The Electric Cybercats,” placed 4th overall in teamwork.
“Our elementary teams are definitely the epitome of girl power and strength,” said Summit Director of Admissions
Kyle Allen.
At Summit, robotics education extends beyond just an extracurricular club, it’s integrated into classrooms across grade levels. Douwstra has purchased smaller robots so that even kindergartners can learn the logic of a robot.
For Camille and her twin sister Josie Van Kirk, robotics is a family affair. The Van Kirks have a VEX field at home that they can play on, practicing with their brothers’ Wade and Ryan, who are also in the program.
Even though they are on different teams, both sisters don’t seem to mind.
“It is very competitive, but because we are doing the same game, we both understand what it feels like and we both can help each other,” Camille said
Added Josie: “It makes us want to compete harder.”
At the VEX IQ World’s Competition, Camille particularly enjoyed the supportive environment that was created.
“I really liked the whole atmosphere. Everyone was supporting each other; if something broke, someone would always be there to help. It was just an awesome experience,” Camille said.
Summit School successes
Here is how Summit School of Ahwatukee’s robotics teams have finished in competitions.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
The Glitched Cybercats
Wade Van Kirk and Sydney Hardy : “The Glitched Cybercats”
Placed 5th in their division
Cybercat Does Not Exist
Max Sandell, Markus Wolownik, and Damon Massoud
52nd
Null Cybercats
Vincent Wang, Ryan Van Kirk, and Bradley Lane
31st
ELEMENTARY
The Electric Cybercats
Camille Van Kirk, Doris Shao, & Lucy Holman
Placed 4th in their division
The Invented Cybercats
Josie Van Kirk, Alejandra Vasquez, & Mercedes Dorsey:
42nd
