Photo Gallery: Artists Shine at Mountain Pointe By David Minton, AFN Staff Photographer May 7, 2023

Junior Gabriella Reeder pointed to her ceramics work as Celia and Terry Reeder captured it with their cell phone cameras. (David Minton, AFN Staff Photographer)

Sophomore Olivia Pattison showed her work to her sister Maia and dad Jason. (David Minton, AFN Staff Photographer)

Students and parents cruised through the panels, displaying pieces the students made in a variety of media. (David Minton, AFN Staff Photographer)

Students who created art were Among Senior Haylei Aspass and VJ Aspaas

Freshman Jerric Eller also showed off his artistic abilities. (David Minton, AFN Staff Photographer)

Ceramics students made plates that people could buy for $20 as part of a fundraiser for scholarships for some arts students. (David Minton, AFN Staff Photographer)

The plates made by ceramics students were then served with a spaghetti dinner cooked by culinary arts students. (David Minton, AFN Staff Photographer)

Several groups of Mountain Pointe High School on April 27 combined their art, ceramics and culinary talents at the school's 31st annual art show.
