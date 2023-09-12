Mental health project garners Gold Award

After noticing mental health concerns in young people in her community, Ahwatukee Girl Scout Katharyn Holm set out to raise awareness on the importance of mental health for teenagers.
She invented a resource for younger audiences to learn more about mental health with the creation of We Mean to Help.
The We Mean to Help project not only earned Holm the highest honor in Girl Scouts, the Gold Award, but also the prestigious 2023 Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship in the amount of $10,000.
The scholarship recognizes one Gold Award Girl Scout per council who has successfully undertaken a project showcasing leadership skills, impact and ability to address an issue in the community.
Katharyn’s scholarship represented the Girls Scouts Pine Cactus Council.
“We Mean to Help is important to me because there is a dire need for help in the community regarding mental health, especially among teenagers and young adults,” said Katharyn.
“I wanted to make sure that I created something that would comfort those who feel like they are alone in this world because there is always someone out there that wants to help you.”
We Mean to Help contains resources for hotlines, psychologists, and coping mechanisms in addition to a blog covering mental health disorders.
Katharyn’s project also included social media channels offering helpful tips and a podcast featuring stories from teachers and students on what they have done to improve their mental health.
Knowing the importance of providing visitors with credible health information and resources, she collaborated with doctors and mental health professionals to identify reputable sources for the program.
“We Mean to Help received more than 500 views in the first months of launch and mainly impacted Arizona, but with the program being solely online it also went nationwide and global with website visitors from Canada, Portugal, Ireland, India, the Philippines and more,” said Katharyn.
Gold Award recipients not only have the chance of earning the GSUSA Gold Award Scholarship for their impactful projects.
They can also distinguish themselves among the competition in the college admissions process and are entitled to enlist at a higher pay grade when joining the military.
“I have been a part of Girl Scouts for the past 12 years and through those 12 years I have learned so much, made friends, attended every event I could and created ever-lasting bonds with the girls and leaders,” Katharyn said.
“I was able to gain so much from this wonderful organization that I call home in my heart.”
A lifetime Girl Scout, Katharyn is a graduate of Desert Vista High School and currently attends Arizona State University, where she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in material science engineering and a minor in Spanish.
“We Mean to Help started as a personal project and is now reaching people and making a real difference in the world,” said Katharyn. “This is a pathway that I hope to see grow bigger in the future.”
